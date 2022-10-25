SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9
SEC schedule and previews for the Week 9 games highlighted by Florida vs Georgia, Ole Miss at Texas A&M, Kentucky at Tennessee
Results So Far
Straight Up 60-16, ATS 44-30, o/u 39-34
Saturday, October 29
Arkansas at Auburn
12:00 SEC Network
Line: Arkansas -4, o/u: 61
Florida vs Georgia
3:30 CBS
Line: Georgia -22.5, o/u: 56.5
Missouri at South Carolina
4:00 SEC Network
Line: South Carolina -5, o/u: 47.5
Kentucky at Tennessee
7:00 ESPN
Line: Tennessee -12.5, o/u: 63.5
Ole Miss at Texas A&M
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -2.5, o/u: 55
