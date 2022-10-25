SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

SEC schedule and previews for the Week 9 games highlighted by Florida vs Georgia, Ole Miss at Texas A&M, Kentucky at Tennessee

Results So Far
Straight Up 60-16, ATS 44-30, o/u 39-34

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Saturday, October 29

Arkansas at Auburn

12:00 SEC Network
Line: Arkansas -4, o/u: 61

Florida vs Georgia

3:30 CBS
Line: Georgia -22.5, o/u: 56.5

Missouri at South Carolina

4:00 SEC Network
Line: South Carolina -5, o/u: 47.5

Kentucky at Tennessee

7:00 ESPN
Line: Tennessee -12.5, o/u: 63.5

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

7:30 SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -2.5, o/u: 55

