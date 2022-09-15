SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3
SEC schedule and previews for all of the Week 3 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by South Carolina at Georgia, Mississippi State at LSU, and Penn State at Auburn
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 23-6, ATS 17-10, o/u 15-12
Georgia at South Carolina
12:00, ESPN
Line: Georgia -24.5, o/u: 52.5
Youngstown State at Kentucky
12:00, SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -27.5, o/u: 53.5
Abilene Christian at Missouri
12:00, SEC Network/ESPN+
Line: Missouri -23, o/u: 55.5
Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
3:30, ABC
Line: Ole Miss -16.5, o/u: 65
Penn State at Auburn
3:30, CBS
Line: Auburn -3, o/u: 46
Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois
3:30, CBS Sports Network
Line: Northern Illinois -3, o/u: 58
ULM at Alabama
4:00, SEC Network
Line: Alabama -49.5, o/u: 60.5
Mississippi State at LSU
6:00, ESPN
Line: Mississippi State -2.5, o/u: 52.5
Akron at Tennessee
7:00, SEC Network/ESPN+
Line: Tennessee -47.5, o/u: 66.5
Missouri State at Arkansas
7:00, SEC Network/ESPN+
Line: Arkansas -23, o/u: 59.5
USF at Florida
7:30, SEC Network
Line: Florida -24.5, o/u: 59.5
Miami at Texas A&M
9:00, ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -5, o/u: 45
