SEC schedule and previews for the Week 13 games highlighted by Auburn at Alabama, LSU at Texas A&M, South Carolina at Clemson

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13

Results So Far

Straight Up 79-26, ATS 63-41, o/u 50-52

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Thursday, November 24

Prediction: Ole Miss 30, Mississippi State 27

Line: Ole Miss -2.5, o/u: 61.5

Final Score: Mississippi State 24, Ole Miss 22

Friday, November 25

3:30 CBS

Line: Arkansas -3, o/u: 55.5

Final Score: COMING

7:30 ABC

Line: Florida State -9.5, o/u: 57.5

Final Score: COMING

Saturday, November 26

12:00 ESPN

Line: Georgia -36.5, o/u: 48.5

Final Score: COMING

12:00 ABC

Line: Clemson -14.5, o/u: 51.5

Final Score: COMING

3:00 SEC Network

Line: Kentucky -2.5, o/u: 43.5

Final Score: COMING

3:30 CBS

Line: Alabama -22.5, o/u: 49.5

Final Score: COMING

7:00 ESPN

Prediction: LSU 26, Texas A&M 21

Line: LSU -9.5, o/u: 47.5

Final Score: COMING

7:30 SEC Network

Line: Tennessee -13.5, o/u: 64.5

Final Score: COMING

Story originally appeared on College Football News