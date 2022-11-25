SEC Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV Week 13

SEC schedule and previews for the Week 13 games highlighted by Auburn at Alabama, LSU at Texas A&M, South Carolina at Clemson

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13

Results So Far
Straight Up 79-26, ATS 63-41, o/u 50-52

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Thursday, November 24

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Prediction: Ole Miss 30, Mississippi State 27
Line: Ole Miss -2.5, o/u: 61.5
Final Score: Mississippi State 24, Ole Miss 22

Friday, November 25

Arkansas at Missouri

3:30 CBS
Line: Arkansas -3, o/u: 55.5
Final Score: COMING

Florida at Florida State

7:30 ABC
Line: Florida State -9.5, o/u: 57.5
Final Score: COMING

Saturday, November 26

Georgia Tech at Georgia

12:00 ESPN
Line: Georgia -36.5, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: COMING

South Carolina at Clemson

12:00 ABC
Line: Clemson -14.5, o/u: 51.5
Final Score: COMING

Louisville at Kentucky

3:00 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -2.5, o/u: 43.5
Final Score: COMING

Auburn at Alabama

3:30 CBS
Line: Alabama -22.5, o/u: 49.5
Final Score: COMING

LSU at Texas A&M

7:00 ESPN
Prediction: LSU 26, Texas A&M 21
Line: LSU -9.5, o/u: 47.5
Final Score: COMING

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

7:30 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -13.5, o/u: 64.5
Final Score: COMING

