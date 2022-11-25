SEC Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV Week 13
SEC schedule and previews for the Week 13 games highlighted by Auburn at Alabama, LSU at Texas A&M, South Carolina at Clemson
SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13
Results So Far
Straight Up 79-26, ATS 63-41, o/u 50-52
Thursday, November 24
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Prediction: Ole Miss 30, Mississippi State 27
Line: Ole Miss -2.5, o/u: 61.5
Final Score: Mississippi State 24, Ole Miss 22
Friday, November 25
Arkansas at Missouri
3:30 CBS
Line: Arkansas -3, o/u: 55.5
Final Score: COMING
Florida at Florida State
7:30 ABC
Line: Florida State -9.5, o/u: 57.5
Final Score: COMING
Saturday, November 26
Georgia Tech at Georgia
12:00 ESPN
Line: Georgia -36.5, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: COMING
South Carolina at Clemson
12:00 ABC
Line: Clemson -14.5, o/u: 51.5
Final Score: COMING
Louisville at Kentucky
3:00 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -2.5, o/u: 43.5
Final Score: COMING
Auburn at Alabama
3:30 CBS
Line: Alabama -22.5, o/u: 49.5
Final Score: COMING
LSU at Texas A&M
7:00 ESPN
Prediction: LSU 26, Texas A&M 21
Line: LSU -9.5, o/u: 47.5
Final Score: COMING
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -13.5, o/u: 64.5
Final Score: COMING
