SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 13

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 13 of the season.

Thursday, November 25

SEC Results So Far
SU: 79-25, ATS: 59-44-1, Point Total: 52-49-1

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

7:30, ESPN
Line: Mississippi State -1.5, o/u: 62

Friday, November 26

Missouri at Arkansas

3:30, CBS
Line: Arkansas -14.5, o/u: 62.5

Saturday, November 27

Georgia at Georgia Tech

12:00, ABC
Line: Georgia -35, o/u: 54.5

Florida State at Florida

12:00, ESPN
Line: Florida -2.5, o/u: 59

Alabama at Auburn

3:30, CBS
Line: Alabama -19.5, o/u: 55.5

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

3:45, SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -32, o/u: 63

Texas A&M at LSU

7:00, ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -6.5, o/u: 45.5

Kentucky at Louisville

7:30, ESPN2
Line: Louisville -3, o/u: 57

Clemson at South Carolina

7:30, SEC Network
Line: Clemson -11.5, o/u: 42.5

