SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10
SEC schedule and previews for the Week 10 games highlighted by Tennessee at Georgia, Alabama at LSU, Florida at Texas A&M
Results So Far
Straight Up 63-18, ATS 46-33, o/u 42-36
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Saturday, November 5
Kentucky at Missouri
12;00 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -2.5, o/u: 41.5
Florida at Texas A&M
12:00 ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -3.5, o/u: 53.5
Tennessee at Georgia
3:30 CBS
Line: Georgia -8.5, o/u: 65.5
Liberty at Arkansas
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Arkansas -13.5, o/u: 63.5
Alabama at LSU
7:00 ESPN
Line: Alabama -12.5, o/u: 57.5
Auburn at Mississippi State
7:30 ESPN2
Line: Auburn -13.5, o/u: 51.5
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
7:30 SEC Network
Line: South Carolina -6.5, o/u: 47.5
