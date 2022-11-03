Breaking News:

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

SEC schedule and previews for the Week 10 games highlighted by Tennessee at Georgia, Alabama at LSU, Florida at Texas A&M

Results So Far
Straight Up 63-18, ATS 46-33, o/u 42-36

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Saturday, November 5

Kentucky at Missouri

12;00 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -2.5, o/u: 41.5

Florida at Texas A&M

12:00 ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -3.5, o/u: 53.5

Tennessee at Georgia

3:30 CBS
Line: Georgia -8.5, o/u: 65.5

Liberty at Arkansas

4:00 SEC Network
Line: Arkansas -13.5, o/u: 63.5

Alabama at LSU

7:00 ESPN
Line: Alabama -12.5, o/u: 57.5

Auburn at Mississippi State

7:30 ESPN2
Line: Auburn -13.5, o/u: 51.5

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

7:30 SEC Network
Line: South Carolina -6.5, o/u: 47.5

