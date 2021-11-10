SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 11
SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 11 of the season.
SEC Results So Far
SU: 60-19, ATS: 45-33-1, Point Total: 42-34-1
Saturday, November 13
Mississippi State at Auburn
12:00, ESPN
Line: Auburn -5.5, o/u: 50
New Mexico State at Alabama
12:00, SEC Network
Line: Alabama -52, o/u: 67.5
Samford at Florida
12:00, ESPN+/SEC Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Georgia at Tennessee
3:30, CBS
Line: Georgia -20.5, o/u: 56
South Carolina at Missouri
4:00, SEC Network
Line: South Carolina -1, o/u: 55
Kentucky at Vanderbilt
7:00, ESPN2
Line: Kentucky -21, o/u: 52.5
Texas A&M at Ole Miss
7:00, ESPN2
Line: Texas A&M -2.5, o/u: 55.5
Arkansas at LSU
7:30, SEC Network
Line: Arkansas -2.5, o/u: 59
