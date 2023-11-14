SEC predictions: Georgia football can't run over Tennessee any worse than Missouri did | Adams

Obvious question before the Tennessee-Georgia football game Saturday at Neyland Stadium: Will UT fans tear down the goalposts and dump them in the nearest river if the Vols upset unbeaten Georgia?

It’s a tough question.

My first thought: This isn’t 2022, when the Vols beat Alabama for the first time in 15 years. Fans barely took time to light up a cigar before tackling the goalposts.

But things are different now. The Vols aren’t in the running for a championship of any kind, except maybe a mid-level bowl at the finish line.

So they will leave the goalposts alone.

My second thought: Fans so enjoyed the take-the-goalpost-to-the-river celebration, they won’t be able to resist an encore. They will go for them if the Vols end Georgia’s 27-game winning streak.

Georgia 37, Tennessee 20: Do you ever put yourself in the position of a coach and imagine what you would tell a team before it took the field? That’s what I did this week as the Vols face the challenge of taking on the two-time defending champion Bulldogs.

My imaginary speech: “I don’t care how many national championships the Georgia Bulldogs have won. We’re not asking you to do anything superhuman, like tackling Cody Schrader. Just play your game, and we’ll be fine.”

Missouri 34, Florida 23: As if the Gators didn’t have enough problems, now they must try and bring down Schrader. Good luck with that.

A bowl is still a possibility, but what’s the point? The Gators qualified for a bowl last season and embarrassed themselves against Oregon State.

They would be better off losing to Missouri and Florida State and avoiding the humiliation a bowl game might bring.

Kentucky 27, South Carolina 24: What’s wrong with these teams? Playing a conference game on what is supposed to be guaranteed-win Saturday in the SEC.

The Wildcats already have met their program’s standard of success by becoming bowl eligible. The Gamecocks have more incentive. They could attain bowl eligibility by beating Kentucky and Clemson.

I have it from a not particularly reliable source that the Gamecocks are interested only in a bowl that could offer them a rematch with Vanderbilt.

Alabama 45, Chattanooga 7: The Tide were taking no chances in scheduling a cushy opponent the week before the Iron Bowl. Otherwise, they might have stayed in-state and taken on North Alabama.

I guess that was too risky. North Alabama beat Chattanooga by 14 points in its season opener.

Texas A&M 44, Abilene Christian 10: Another unreliable source tells me the Aggies reportedly have devised a new and creative strength and conditioning program. Players will spend the next few days loading cash into bags and toting them to the home of former coach Jimbo Fisher, whose record buyout will enable him to buy a college and remain in coaching if he chooses.

Ole Miss 45, UL-Monroe 10: Rebels coach Lane Kiffin should be a candidate for the Texas A&M job. But there’s a risk in that.

What if Lincoln Riley abandons Southern California for the pros, and Kiffin leaves the Aggies for his “dream job” at USC?

Never mind. I forgot. That dream already has come true.

LSU 56, Georgia State 13: The Panthers have given up 42 or more points in each of their past three losses — to Georgia Southern, James Madison and Appalachian State.

You know what that means. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels might score 40 by himself.

ADAMS: November has been a catastrophe for Josh Heupel, Tennessee football. Georgia is next

Arkansas 45, FIU 14: If the Razorbacks decide to fire coach Sam Pittman after seven losses in eight games, I recommend they rehire Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. He led them to an 11-2 season and No. 5 national ranking in 2011.

What could go wrong with that hire?

Auburn 37, New Mexico State 17: The Lobos' six-game winning streak might be the best-kept secret in the country. Auburn’s three-game winning streak has attracted more attention, especially the way it trounced Arkansas, it’s a wonder Pittman wasn’t fired midway through the fourth quarter.

Mississippi State 34, USM 13: Texas A&M power brokers apparently had decided Fisher had to go before the Aggies beat Mississippi State 51-10 on Saturday. But the Bulldogs didn’t know that.

They lost by 41 points to a school that fired its coach the next day. Imagine what that did to their self-esteem.

It didn't help Zach Arnett's one-and-done head-coaching career, either. Mississippi State fired the first-year head coach Monday.

Record: 76-14 (.844), 47-29 (.612) against the spread.

