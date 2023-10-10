SEC predictions: Alabama did Tennessee football a favor. Will LSU tackle anybody? | Adams

In an unpredictable college football season, Saturday’s Tennessee-Texas A&M game might be one of the hardest to predict.

So, I’ve decided not to risk damaging my sterling record for predictions. I will pass on that one.

Just kidding. I’m paid big bucks to predict the future. My contract requires me to pick a winner.

Here’s my analysis: Tennessee had the advantage of two weeks to prepare. It also will have one of those scream-until-you-are-voiceless crowds providing support at Neyland Stadium. Moreover, while the Vols were taking last Saturday off, the Aggies were tussling with Alabama — and not very well.

One more thing: Texas A&M has a history of disappointing its huge, passionate and now NIL-generous fan base. Its loss to Alabama had to be deflating.

That means the Aggies are set up for another failure.

Tennessee 27, Texas A&M 24: The Aggies couldn’t protect quarterback Max Johnson in the second half against Alabama. He was forced to make almost every throw off his back foot while under duress.

I might not be an expert on passing mechanics, but throwing off your back foot while being overrun by a pass rush doesn’t lend itself to success.

UT quarterback Joe Milton probably won't have an easy evening, either. The Aggies' defensive front has mounted a fierce pass rush ever since the early-season loss to Miami.

Georgia 48, Vanderbilt 7: Ongoing construction at (sarcasm alert) storied FirstBank Stadium won’t prevent Bulldogs fans from turning the venue into West Sanford Stadium. Hopefully, drunk Georgia fans won’t attempt to climb the construction cranes behind the field.

A noon kickoff should help in that regard.

Florida 26, South Carolina 23: Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler deserves the best NIL deal in college football for continuing to suit up behind an offensive line that performs as though it’s betting on the opponent.

The potential of back-to-back SEC victories, including Vanderbilt last week, shouldn’t spark any celebrations in Gainesville. I question whether Florida can win another game after this.

LSU 35, Auburn 23: Could LSU’s fading defense make even Auburn’s offense look competent? Perhaps, but not competent enough to overcome how much LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will produce.

You shouldn’t be surprised if some LSU fans wear paper bags over their heads when their defense is on the field.

Alabama 28, Arkansas 10: The Razorbacks are in the throes of a wretched stretch — so wretched, in fact, that it might bring back not-so-fond memories of the Chad Morris era. But after their losing streak reaches five games Saturday, their schedule could become more manageable.

In these bleak times, that’s something fans can hang their Hogs hats on.

More: Tennessee football took a risk not playing Nico Iamaleava more when it had chance | Adams

Missouri 34, Kentucky 27: Both teams had an opportunity to be undefeated at the halfway mark of the season. Reality struck, though.

Missouri frittered away a game to LSU. And Kentucky folded against Georgia.

Should anyone have been surprised?

Record: 50-9 (.849), 27-19 (.583) against the spread.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: SEC predictions: Alabama did Tennessee football a favor.