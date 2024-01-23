SEC Powerhouse Offers Notre Dame Quarterback Commit

In a story we’ve seen before, Alabama has offered a top-ranked Notre Dame commitment in an upcoming class.

This time it was quarterback Deuce Knight, the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle that Alabama offered on Monday. Knight committed to Notre Dame back in September of 2023.

Knight checks in at 6-4, 195-pounds and had previously received offers from big-time programs like Auburn, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, and plenty of others.

Knight hails from Lucedale, Mississippi and has was on campus for junior weekend at Notre Dame this past weekend. He has been a leader in the recruitment of other top targets in the 2025 class but as we know about Alabama, an offer from them tends to carry a lot of weight regardless of a commitment status.

Nick Saban not being head coach there anymore obviously takes away some of the bigness but certainly not all of it.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire