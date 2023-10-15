Advertisement

SEC Power Rankings: Who's No. 2? In a week, we'll know who. As for Mizzou, respect overdue

Chase Goodbread, Tuscaloosa News
Wins by Tennessee and Alabama this week have set up a Third Saturday in October clash for the No. 2 spot in the SEC football power rankings. It's a little bigger for Tennessee as a second conference loss would devastate the Vols' chances of winning the SEC East. And speaking of devastation, how is Aggie Nation feeling about that Fisher-Petrino offense these days? To the rankings!

1. Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC)

Last week: 1

This week: Idle

What to know: There isn't a more important idle week for one player in the country than the upcoming respite for Bulldogs TE Brock Bowers, who was injured against Vanderbilt Saturday. The pick: Georgia over the idle week by less than a touchdown.

IDLING: Georgia football needs bye week in big way after Brock Bowers injury, sloppy showing

2. Tennessee (5-1, 2-1)

Last week: 2

This week: at Alabama

What to know: Tennessee CB Kamal Hadden is patching things up with Vols fans who've booed him. Just don't be the goat against Alabama, Kamal. There's no patching that.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws the ball during a football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

3. Alabama (6-1, 4-0)

Last week: 3

This week: vs. Tennessee

What to know: Alabama games are a sack-fest every week. Unfortunately for the Tide, that goes for both quarterbacks.

4. Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1)

Last week: 4

This week: at Auburn

What to know: At some point this week, the Ole Miss-Auburn game needs a good Lane Kiffin troll of former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze, who took the job Kiffin reportedly could've had. He's done it before.

5. LSU (5-2, 4-1)

Last week: 6

This week: vs. Army

What to know: It's going to take more than one branch of service to slow down this LSU offense.

6. Missouri (6-1, 2-1)

Last week: 9

This week: vs. South Carolina

What to know: We've got punters throwing touchdown passes for the Tigers now, and it's a beautiful thing.

DRINK THINK: 'Why stop now?' Missouri football's Eli Drinkwitz reacts to beating Kentucky

7. Kentucky (5-2, 2-2)

Last week: 5

This week: Idle

What to know: Someone, please call Mark Stoops' radio show this week and ask him how much NIL money is needed to beat Missouri.

8. Florida (5-2, 3-1)

Last week: 8

This week: Idle

What to know: One week, coach Billy Napier is being asked if he should relinquish play-calling duties. The next, QB Graham Mertz is throwing for 423 in a 41-39 road win.

9. Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2)

Last week: 7

This week: Idle

What to know: The Aggies' last road win was exactly two years ago, at Missouri. There's nothing in the travel budget for the 12th man when there's a $77 million buyout to save for.

10. Auburn (3-3, 0-3)

Last week: 10

This week: vs. Ole Miss

What to know: Hugh Freeze said his team isn't built for an offensive shootout with LSU, or Ole Miss. He's right, of course, but is it built for a shootout with Mississippi State or Vanderbilt either?

Tigers Quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

11. South Carolina (2-4, 1-3)

Last week: 11

This week: at Missouri

What to know: Chalk up another huge special teams play for the Gamecocks (blocked FG), along with another loss. If Shane Beamer doesn't last in Columbia, he should be the highest-paid special teams coach in the country.

HOMECOMING HEARTBREAKER: South Carolina football loses 41-39 to Florida in final minute

12. Arkansas (2-5, 0-4)

Last week: 12

This week: vs. Mississippi State

What to know: It's a fly! It's a cow! It's a classic Nick Saban analogy about KJ Jefferson! He's Arkansas' Superman, but he's got no help in Hogtown.

13. Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3)

Last week: 13

This week: at Arkansas

What to know: MSU travels to Arkansas for a battle of two quarterbacks who deserve better.

14. Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4)

Last week: 14

This week: Idle

What to know: The Commodores rang up their highest point total in the Georgia series in 10 years! And lost by 17.

Vanderbilt linebacker Ethan Barr (32) breaks up a pass thrown to Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Tuscaloosa News sport columnist Chase Goodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: SEC Football Power Rankings: It's Alabama-Tennessee for No. 2