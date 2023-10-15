SEC Power Rankings: Who's No. 2? In a week, we'll know who. As for Mizzou, respect overdue

Wins by Tennessee and Alabama this week have set up a Third Saturday in October clash for the No. 2 spot in the SEC football power rankings. It's a little bigger for Tennessee as a second conference loss would devastate the Vols' chances of winning the SEC East. And speaking of devastation, how is Aggie Nation feeling about that Fisher-Petrino offense these days? To the rankings!

1. Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC)

Last week: 1

This week: Idle

What to know: There isn't a more important idle week for one player in the country than the upcoming respite for Bulldogs TE Brock Bowers, who was injured against Vanderbilt Saturday. The pick: Georgia over the idle week by less than a touchdown.

IDLING: Georgia football needs bye week in big way after Brock Bowers injury, sloppy showing

2. Tennessee (5-1, 2-1)

Last week: 2

This week: at Alabama

What to know: Tennessee CB Kamal Hadden is patching things up with Vols fans who've booed him. Just don't be the goat against Alabama, Kamal. There's no patching that.

3. Alabama (6-1, 4-0)

Last week: 3

This week: vs. Tennessee

What to know: Alabama games are a sack-fest every week. Unfortunately for the Tide, that goes for both quarterbacks.

Last week: 4

This week: at Auburn

What to know: At some point this week, the Ole Miss-Auburn game needs a good Lane Kiffin troll of former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze, who took the job Kiffin reportedly could've had. He's done it before.

Last week: 6

This week: vs. Army

What to know: It's going to take more than one branch of service to slow down this LSU offense.

6. Missouri (6-1, 2-1)

Last week: 9

This week: vs. South Carolina

What to know: We've got punters throwing touchdown passes for the Tigers now, and it's a beautiful thing.

DRINK THINK: 'Why stop now?' Missouri football's Eli Drinkwitz reacts to beating Kentucky

7. Kentucky (5-2, 2-2)

Last week: 5

This week: Idle

What to know: Someone, please call Mark Stoops' radio show this week and ask him how much NIL money is needed to beat Missouri.

8. Florida (5-2, 3-1)

Last week: 8

This week: Idle

What to know: One week, coach Billy Napier is being asked if he should relinquish play-calling duties. The next, QB Graham Mertz is throwing for 423 in a 41-39 road win.

9. Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2)

Last week: 7

This week: Idle

What to know: The Aggies' last road win was exactly two years ago, at Missouri. There's nothing in the travel budget for the 12th man when there's a $77 million buyout to save for.

10. Auburn (3-3, 0-3)

Last week: 10

This week: vs. Ole Miss

What to know: Hugh Freeze said his team isn't built for an offensive shootout with LSU, or Ole Miss. He's right, of course, but is it built for a shootout with Mississippi State or Vanderbilt either?

11. South Carolina (2-4, 1-3)

Last week: 11

This week: at Missouri

What to know: Chalk up another huge special teams play for the Gamecocks (blocked FG), along with another loss. If Shane Beamer doesn't last in Columbia, he should be the highest-paid special teams coach in the country.

HOMECOMING HEARTBREAKER: South Carolina football loses 41-39 to Florida in final minute

12. Arkansas (2-5, 0-4)

Last week: 12

This week: vs. Mississippi State

What to know: It's a fly! It's a cow! It's a classic Nick Saban analogy about KJ Jefferson! He's Arkansas' Superman, but he's got no help in Hogtown.

13. Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3)

Last week: 13

This week: at Arkansas

What to know: MSU travels to Arkansas for a battle of two quarterbacks who deserve better.

14. Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4)

Last week: 14

This week: Idle

What to know: The Commodores rang up their highest point total in the Georgia series in 10 years! And lost by 17.

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: SEC Football Power Rankings: It's Alabama-Tennessee for No. 2