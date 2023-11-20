SEC Power Rankings: Where’s Arkansas land heading into final week?

The SEC is not the league it once was.

Hated by everyone else, I mean. Oh, without a doubt, when it comes to those power rankings, the SEC is still on top. Something about The South. Hmmm. I wonder what it could be…

Anyway, on the football field, at least, the SEC just doesn’t seem as powerful as it was once. Perception fits reality in this case, too, as Georgia is a clear cut above in the league and a potential national champion for the third straight year. That alone, of course, makes the league worthy of envy.

It also makes the league take a half-step back. Alabama, at No. 8, is the next highest ranked team. And while Missouri at No. 10 and Ole Miss at No. 12 aren’t far behind, ask the question.

Is anyone truly afraid of the Tigers and Rebels?

Oh, shoot. Rebels. There’s that Southern thing again.

Let’s check out the league’s power rankings as the SEC heads into the final week of its regular season.

14. Vanderbilt (12)

You know as well as we did that Vanderbilt’s reprieve from the bottom last week was for show. The Commodores are the worst team in the league.

Mississippi State’s expectations, as a university, were too high heading into the first year after Mike Leach’s death. Zach Arnett got hosed.

Arkansas is not good. And it’s not good in a way that is just good enough to keep coach Sam Pittman around one more year.

So much for that brief bout of positivity. New Mexico State actually embarrassed the Tigers more than Auburn had embarrassed Arkansas the week before.

Well, almost.

What the heck, Wildcats? Another year, another collapse. At least it’s Kentucky, where their football fans – emphasis on football – are reasonable and sane.

Saturday’s win over Kentucky made the Gamecocks look like last year’s bunch. But with just Clemson left between USC and a bowl, it might be too tough.

Look at this. We are halfway through the SEC and none of these teams are guaranteed to make a bowl. It’s a joke.

7. Texas A&M (14)

Don’t get us wrong, Texas A&M is still a quagmire. But the Aggies were never actually the worst team in the SEC. Maybe just the dumbest.

I don’t think a 3-4 record in SEC play with a game to go is what Volunteers fans had in mind.

Hey, LSU is a good football team.

Hey, LSU is not a great football team.

Hey, Arkansas would kill to have this kind of disappointing season.

4. Missouri (4)

Yes, it’s me. Still saying “Well, let’s wait and see” before proclaiming the Tigers to be all that good.

3. Ole Miss (3)

The Egg Bowl should get Ole Miss to 10 wins. That’s a solid year no matter how it’s cut.

2. Alabama (2)

Another year, another top-10 finish for Alabama. That is assuming the Crimson Tide don’t blow it in the finale. But this year feels a little, I don’t know, less, doesn’t it?

1. Georgia (1)

No offense, Bulldogs fans, but this is the least interesting Georgia team of the last three. Maybe because we’re all used to them?

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire