SEC power rankings after Week 9: UGA is the top Dawg

The Georgia-Florida game highlighted Southeastern Conference Week 9 action. Georgia dominated Florida in a 43-20 win that featured 36 unanswered points for Georgia after Florida scored an opening drive touchdown.

Week 9 also featured a 33-27 Tennessee road win at Kentucky. The Volunteers continue to get the better of the Wildcats. Texas A&M won against South Carolina. As expected, Ole Miss dominated Vanderbilt. Lastly, Auburn got its first SEC win of the year over Ole Miss.

LSU, Alabama, Missouri, and Arkansas all had bye weeks on Oct. 28.

What are our SEC power rankings after Week 9 of the college football season?

Record: 2-7

Week 9: Ole Miss 33, Vanderbilt 7

2023 will be another season without a bowl game for Vanderbilt. The Commodores fell behind 26-0 in the first half against Ole Miss and could not climb their way out of that hole.

Record: 2-6



Week 9: bye



Arkansas fans got a much-needed break after the dreadful Mississippi State-Arkansas game. Arkansas has lost in one-score games in five of its last six games as the Razorbacks have dropped six consecutive SEC games.

Record: 2-6

Week 9: Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 17

South Carolina has suffered some devastating injuries along the offensive line, but ultimately this Gamecock team will go down as a disappointment. The Gamecocks are still capable of pulling off an upset over the next couple of weeks, but Spencer Rattler and company aren’t looking like a team that will play in a bowl game.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Record: 4-4

Week 9: Auburn 27, Mississippi State 13

Mississippi State is in serious contention for the No. 14 slot in the SEC power rankings. The Bulldogs have been that bad. Mississippi State continues to miss starting quarterback Will Rogers. The Bulldogs are 4-4, but have not exactly looked impressive this season and likely won’t make a bowl game.

Record: 4-4



Week 9: Auburn 27, Mississippi State 13

We strongly considered ranking Auburn ahead of Florida, but we just can’t trust this Auburn passing attack. The Tigers have a solid defense and ground game. In quarterback Payton Thornes’ defense, he did throw for 230 yards and three touchdowns in his top performance of the year.

Record: 5-3



Week 9: Georgia 43, Florida 20



Things unraveled for Florida in the Georgia-Florida game when head coach Billy Napier and the Gators elected to go for it from deep within their own territory on fourth and inches. Florida’s trick play failed miserably and Georgia capitalized en route to a comfortable win over the Gators.

Record: 5-3



Week 9: Tennessee 33, Kentucky 27



Kentucky has suffered three straight defeats to SEC East opponents after starting the season 5-0. The Wildcats and quarterback Devin Leary passed the ball well against Tennessee, but the Volunteers outrushed Kentucky 249-72.

Texas A&M Aggies

Record: 5-3



Week 9: Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 17

Is Texas A&M rising or are other SEC teams falling? The Aggies have played better entering a tough Nov. 4 test at Mississippi.

Record: 6-2



Week 9: Tennessee 33, Kentucky 27

Tennessee bounced back nicely after a tough Week 8 loss to Alabama. The Volunteers ran all over Kentucky to get back on track with a key road win. Tennessee plays UCONN in Week 10 before having back-to-back tests against Missouri and Georgia.

Record: 7-1



Week 9: bye



Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has been a difference-maker for the Tigers, who got the week off before playing at Georgia on Nov. 4. The winner of Georgia-Missouri will be in the driver’s seat in the SEC East.

Record: 6-2



Week 9: bye



LSU Tigers star quarterback Jayden Daniels could be a darkhorse Heisman contender. LSU’s SEC championship hopes come down to a Nov. 4 game at Alabama.

Ole Miss Rebels

Record: 7-1



Week 9: Ole Miss 33, Vanderbilt 7



Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins is an All-SEC player for a reason. Judkins totaled 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries as Ole Miss topped Vanderbilt.

Record: 7-1



Week 9: bye

Alabama has its bye week in Week 9 before hosting LSU on Nov. 4. The Alabama-LSU game will probably decide who represents the SEC West in the SEC championship game. Alabama’s defense will face a tough test against LSU’s elite offense.

Record: 8-0

Week 9: Georgia 43, Florida 20

Georgia has defeated Florida by over 20 points in three straight meetings for the first time in series history. The Bulldogs have a lot of active winning streaks going into a critical Week 10 home game against Missouri.

