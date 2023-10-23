SEC Power Rankings – Week 8: Is Arkansas the worst team in the league?

Oh, look. Another year of SEC football, another year of Georgia, Alabama, LSU.

As much as the transfer portal and the NIL have changed things, the former’s effect is less pronounced in football, where rosters are so large that outside of, say, a quarterback moving teams, the moves feel lie ripples in a pond. Thus the continuation of the SEC’s elite.

In fact, things are pretty normal in the league this year, even for all the upheaval. Ole Miss hasn’t traditionally been a top-five-in-the-league team, though the Rebels have been mroe often. And Auburn usually isn’t winless in league play through the halfway point of the year.

But other than that, what are the surprises?

Arkansas, you say? Well, the Razorbacks are in the midst of their fourth worst season in modern school history. The other three have all come since 2013, so pretending the Hogs aren’t an SEC bottom-feeder is self-delusion.

At the two-thirds mark of the year, let’s take a look at just where exactly everyone stacks up.

1. Georgia (1)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Still the kings. But Georgia has two rivalry games – Florida and Georgia Tech – and three ranked teams left in its five games. It ain’t going to be easy.

2. Alabama (2)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama still has an outside shot at the College Football Playoff. The Tide would need some help on top winning the SEC Championship, but it’s possible. Weird to think about.

3. Ole Miss (3)

The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Ole Miss’ schedule to the end is a lay-up. Well, outside of a game against Georgia in two weeks. Is this the year the Rebels get over the hump?

4. LSU (5)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU could send those Tide hopes crashing. The LSU-Alabama game has been must-watch for more than a decade. The same applies in 2023.

5. Missouri (7)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Is Missouri for real? Well, the season is more than half over and the Tigers have just one loss.

6. Tennessee (4)

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7), Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel are seen on the field during a football game between Tennessee and UTSA at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Tennessee defeated UTSA 45-14.

No one expected Tennessee to beat Alabama on Saturday. But the Volunteers still have to fall a bit.

7. Texas A&M (6)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M was off. That doesn’t mean there was no news. Jimbo Fisher is on the hot seat.

8. Kentucky (8)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky has lost two straight, but considering the rest of the SEC is a quagmire, the Wildcats don’t move.

9. Florida (9)

Gainesville Sun

The Gators are just outside the Top 25, but ninth in the SEC? Sorry. They just haven’t impressed us. Beat Georgia on Saturday and we’ll talk.

10. South Carolina (11)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina nearly nipped Florida. The win would have made Gamecocks fans feel better about bowl possibilities. Instead, USC can only lose once more.

11. Mississippi State (12)

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Mississippi State’s offense is rough without Will Rogers. But seven points were enough to beat Arkansas and get the Bulldogs their first SEC win.

12. Auburn (13)

The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn hasn’t won in a month. The Tigers get their best chance Saturday when Mississippi State visits.

13. Arkansas (10)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Things have gone from bad to worse in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks have to win out to make a bowl.

14. Vanderbilt (14)

The Tennessean

The Commodores might actually be better than Arkansas. The two won’t play in 2023, though, so Vandy must stay in 14th until it wins.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire