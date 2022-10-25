SEC power rankings after Week 8: Two teams continue to win while others fall

In Week 8, several SEC programs suffered gut-wrenching losses while others continued their winning ways. Ole Miss made the trip to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. Unfortunately for Lane Kiffin’s squad, the Rebels lost their game of the season 45-20. As for Texas A&M, the Aggies lost to South Carolina after their bye week.

As a result, two of the hottest teams in the conference as of right now are LSU and South Carolina. Tennessee continued to win with a victory over Tennessee-Martin.

Alabama bounced back to defeat Mississippi State. Missouri used a collective team effort to knock off Vanderbilt. Other programs like Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, Florida, and Georgia each had bye weeks.

Today, Roll Tide Wire takes a look at our latest SEC power rankings following Week 8 of the 2022 season.

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-5)

The Commodores began their season with a 3-1 record but have since dropped four games in a row. Clark Lea’s squad is searching for answers at this point in time. The offensive inconsistency has plagued the Commodores for the majority of the season. They will need to establish success soon if they plan on having a chance to make a bowl game.

Missouri Tigers (3-4)

The Tigers came out of the bye week and took care of business against Vanderbilt. Eliah Drinkwitz’s squad has been able to sustain productivity on the defensive side of the ball. Three of the Tigers’ losses have been within one possession. If the team can close out games, there is a possibility that their season could turn around.

Auburn Tigers (3-4)

Auburn has been lackluster on both sides of the ball this season for the most part. Outside of several players like Derick Hall, Owen Pappoe, and Ja’Varrius Johnson, the Tigers have struggled to find people to step up in different areas within games. The quarterback position has been a looming concern that may not be answered for the rest of the season. The offensive line has had multiple costly injuries for Bryan Harsin’s squad. It is going to be a tough road ahead for the Tigers, which will play at home in Week 9 against Arkansas. Both teams are coming off of bye weeks.

Texas A&M Aggies (3-4)

The Aggies have not lived up to expectations this season. Many people assumed that they would be improved solely off of the recruiting class that head coach Jimbo Fisher was able to bring in. However, that has not been the case. The offense lacks explosive playmakers as in years past. Quarterback is also an issue for the Aggies. After suffering a loss to South Carolina in Week 8, the Aggies will look to avenge their losses in Week 9. The Aggies will play host to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3)

The Razorbacks got the season started off on a good note with wins over Cincinnati and South Carolina. However, Arkansas went on to lose three games in a row after that. Since then, the team’s knocked off a well-coached mid-major team in the BYU Cougars. Now, the hope is that quarterback KJ Jefferson is healthy enough to turn things around for Sam Pittman’s squad. The Hogs will come off of the bye week and face Auburn in a Week 9 matchup.

Florida Gators (4-3)

The Gators have been struggling recently to win in close games. Billy Napier’s squad suffered a loss to LSU before the Week 8 bye. The Gators’ bye couldn’t have come at a better time. The Week 9 matchup against Georgia in Jacksonville will show a lot about the Gators. It will be interesting to see how the team plays against one of the best teams in the country. This is a big game for the team as well as for recruiting.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3)

The Bulldogs were pretty much shut out offensively the past two weeks. Quarterback Will Rogers had performed well up until the games against Kentucky and Alabama. Both schools minimized the damage that he could do to their defenses. The defense has also allowed more points than it had to begin the season. Mike Leach will need to use this bye week to regroup and get his squad back on the right track.

South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2)

Shane Beamer has been able to bounce back from two losses early on in the season. His squad has now won four games in a row against several SEC opponents in Kentucky and Texas A&M. The culture has begun to take shape and the Gamecocks are on a roll. The Gamecocks will face Missouri in Week 9.

Ole Miss Rebels (7-1)

The Rebels are coming off a 20-point loss on the road at LSU. Lane Kiffin’s squad fell in what was likely the toughest matchup up to this point. The offense didn’t put up as many points as in games past. The defense gave up a lot of points. The Rebels will now be tasked with traveling to College Station to take on Texas A&M. Although the loss may hurt, the team’s chances are still alive for the SEC Championship game. It is still possible.

Kentucky Wildcats (5-2)

The Wildcats could be undefeated if it weren’t for the late-game miscues against Ole Miss and South Carolina. Mark Stoops’ squad has played well on both sides of the ball. The offense has been led by the likes of Will Levis, Chris Rodriguez, and true freshman Barion Brown. As for the defense, it has been led by seniors DeAndre Quare and Jacquez Jones. The interesting thing to consider is that the Wildcats have yet to play Tennessee and Georgia. With that being said, their likelihood of making it to the SEC Championship is unlikely. However, it is still within the realm of possibilities.

LSU Tigers (5-2)

LSU is coming off of a big Week 8 win over the Ole Miss Rebels. Brian Kelly’s squad has had some ups and downs but has continued to fight its way into a path to the SEC Championship Game. The Tigers have knocked off Mississippi State, Florida, Auburn, and Ole Miss. After their Week 9 bye, the Tigers will host the Alabama Crimson Tide in a pivotal matchup for both programs. The winner could possibly represent the SEC West in Atlanta.

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Alabama was able to avenge the three-point loss to Tennessee by knocking off a ranked Mississippi State squad in Week 8. The Crimson Tide have had several close games up to this point and have had some discrepancies on both sides of the ball. Nick Saban’s squad will have two weeks to clean things up before the next game against LSU with the winner likely advancing to the SEC Championship Game.

Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)

Kirby Smart has his squad undefeated as they head into the showdown with Florida in Jacksonville this weekend. The Bulldogs have performed well on both sides of the ball up to this point. As the team enters the tougher part of its schedule, it will be interesting to see how the roster performs against teams like Kentucky and Tennessee.

Tennessee Volunteers (7-0)

The Volunteers have been dominant on offense this season. Heisman contender Hendon Hooker and promising wide receiver Jalin Hyatt have paved the way in head coach Josh Heupel’s second season in Knoxville. The Volunteers have two tough weeks ahead against Kentucky and Georgia. If the offense can continue to put points on the board, it will be hard for them to be beaten. Nonetheless, both games will be intriguing. As for now, the Volunteers remain atop the SEC power rankings heading into Week 9.

