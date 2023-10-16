SEC Power Rankings – Week 7: Which of the four winless teams is at the bottom?

Power rankings tend to look work most for people who want to know the best teams in a particular league or conference. But at the halfway point of the college football season, we’re going to take the other approach.

Because in the SEC, the best team is clear. And while a might for second place exists, right now, the fight is not one terribly intriguing for College Football Playoff purposes.

One win, an upset here or there, changes all of that. An upset here or three puts Alabama back into the mix. Maybe even Tennessee. After that? The SEC has just Georgia to carry its flag this year.

So, we think the bottom is more intriguing as four SEC teams remain winless in Auburn, Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State.

The question is, are those actually the four worst teams in the league?

The answer is, no, they are not.

Let’s take a look at how we at RazorbacksWire see all 14 shake out after seven weeks of football.

1. Georgia

Yawn. Georgia is good.

2. Alabama (2)

Alabama is not a perfect football team. Alabama is a very good football team. And very good might be enough to win an SEC Championship again.

3. Ole Miss

Is this finally the year Ole Miss gets to 10 wins? Because it’s starting to look like it. Of course, the Rebels can’t stub their toe, something they’re famous for in recent years.

4. LSU

LSU is the highest two-loss team in our rankings. Two tough losses. The Tigers get a short break with Army before a big game against the Crimson Tide.

5. Tennessee

Would have felt a lot better about moving Tennessee up to maybe even No. 3 with a better performance against Texas A&M last week. Instead, hard to imagine them sneaking back into things, even with just one loss.

6. Texas A&M

Sorry, not dropping Texas A&M all that far after a tough loss at Tennessee. The offense stalled out and Jimbo Fisher clearly isn’t the long-term answer in College Station, but it’s not as though the Aggies are terrible.

7. Missouri

Someone at some point is going to knock Missouri down, right? The Tigers are not a 6-1 football team, only they are. South Carolina is likely to fall to Mizzou, too. Wild things in Columbia. Er, Columbia, Missouri.

8. Kentucky

The usual story of Kentucky in recent years stayed the same. Hot start, muck it up in the middle. It’s just who Kentucky is.

9. Florida

We’ve been low on the Gators all year and remain so. Their entire high spot on most of these rankings is because of a win over Tennessee early in the year. Nothing else has looked all that good.

10. Arkansas

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman thinks his team is a lot better than its record. To prove it, they must beat Mississippi State on Saturday. Must.

11. South Carolina

South Carolina football: not quite good enough! The Gamecocks are about the same as they were last year, except less so. Yeah, that’s the ticket. A 6-6 season on the horizon? Maybe 5-7?

12. Mississippi State

Mississippi State was going to be in for a rough year no matter what after the tragedy of last December. Like we’ve said before, everything this year gets a mulligan.

13. Auburn

Auburn’s passing game is non-existent. So are its number of SEC wins and Ole Miss is up next.

14. Vanderbilt

Three of the team’s four losses have come by exactly 17 points. There’s something for consistency. The only wins on the entire schedule are FCS’ Alabama A&M and Hawaii.

