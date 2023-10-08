SEC power rankings after Week 6: Dawgs on top, Bama lurking

The Georgia Bulldogs looked like the defending back-to-back national champions in a dominant 51-13 home win over the Kentucky Wildcats. Georgia’s offense is capable of scoring with any team in the country. The Bulldogs have a solid defense that has some flaws, but also has some excellent athletes.

Week 6 in the SEC featured LSU winning a shootout over the Missouri Tigers, Alabama winning on the road against Texas A&M, Ole Miss topping Arkansas, and Florida defeating Vanderbilt.

Georgia and Alabama are looking destined to face each other in the SEC championship. LSU has a shot to beat the Crimson Tide, but the Tigers have looked awful defensively.

How do we rank the top football teams in the SEC after Week 6?

Record: 2-5

Week 6: Florida 38, Vanderbilt 14



Vanderbilt is the worst team in the SEC. The Commodores, who have not made a bowl game since 2018, have lost five straight games and players Georgia in Week 7.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Record: 3-3



Week 6: Mississippi State 41, Western Michigan 28



Mississippi State took care of business against Western Michigan, but the Bulldogs have a long way to go if they want to be relevant in the SEC.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Record: 2-4



Week 6: Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20



The Razorbacks have three one-score losses in their last four games. Arkansas is on the verge of getting a breakthrough win after losing four straight games. However, things don’t get easy for Arkansas, who faces Alabama in Week 7.

Record: 2-3



Week 6: bye week



South Carolina had its bye week after losing to Tennessee in Week 5. The Gamecocks need to get a win. The Gamecocks have defeats against quality competition: UNC, Georgia and Tennessee.

The Gamecocks have a star in wide receiver Xavier Legette and quarterback Spencer Rattler, but they don’t have a big win yet. South Carolina’s next game is at home against Florida in Week 7.

Record: 3-2



Week 6: bye week



Auburn had the week off after narrowly losing to Georgia in Week 5. Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne needs to provide more consistency in the passing game. The Tigers face LSU in Week 7 in an SEC West battle.

Record: 4-2

Week 6: Florida 38, Vanderbilt 14

Florida recovered from a brutal road loss defeat to knock off lowly Vanderbilt in Week 6. Florida quarterback Graham Mertz had a great game with three touchdown passes. The Gators face a road test against South Carolina in Week 7.

Kentucky Wildcats

Record: 5-1



Week 6: Georgia 51, Kentucky 13



Kentucky’s best win of the season came against Florida, but outside of that, the Wildcats remain a relatively unproven commodity. Georgia thumped Kentucky in Week 6 and allowed the Wildcats to have only 12 first downs and two third-down conversions. Georgia’s offense rarely faced resistance against the Kentucky defense.

Texas A&M Aggies

Record: 4-2



Week 6: Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20



Another year, another close Texas A&M-Alabama game. The Aggies shut down Alabama’s rushing attack, but could not stop Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton. Texas A&M struggled in the red zone against Alabama.

Record: 4-1

Week 6: bye week



Tennessee had a bye week after defeating South Carolina last week. The Volunteers are a contender in the SEC East and host Georgia later in the year in a game that could decide who goes to Atlanta. Tennessee plays Texas A&M in Week 7.

Missouri Tigers

Record: 5-1

Week 6: LSU 49, Missouri 39



Missouri has solid wins over Kansas State and Memphis, but fell at home in Week 6 against LSU. Missouri’s defense allowed over 500 total yards to LSU and could not get a much-needed stop in the fourth quarter. Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden continues to shine for the Tigers.

LSU Tigers

Record: 4-2



Week 6: LSU 49, Missouri 39

LSU fans can’t be happy with how the Tigers’ defense has played over the last couple of weeks. The Tigers allowed 527 total yards against Missouri, but did manage to snag a pair of interceptions off Brady Cook.

Jayden Daniels and the LSU offense is on fire. The Tigers outscored Missouri 22-7 in the fourth quarter en route to victory.

Ole Miss Rebels

Record: 5-1



Week 6: Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20

Ole Miss’ defense played better against Arkansas. The Rebels outrushed Arkansas 196-36 to move to 5-1. Ole Miss intercepted Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson twice.

Record: 5-1



Week 6: Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe connected with wide receiver Jermaine Burton on several big plays as Alabama won at Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide could not establish the run against the Aggies, but found a way to win thanks to some key conversions in the red zone.

The Crimson Tide are capable of running the table, but will certainly play in more close games over the next several weeks.

Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 6-0



Week 6: Georgia 51, Kentucky 13

Quarterback Carson Beck and Georgia had their top performance of the year at home against Kentucky. The Bulldogs absolutely dominated Kentucky and did not punt until the fourth quarter. This Georgia team is capable of making a national championship run if it can string together more performances like this.

