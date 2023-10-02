SEC Power Rankings – Week 5: Arkansas takes a massive tumble as Ole Miss jumps

Most years in the Southeastern Conference, the league can be split into four tiers.

The national title contenders. The New Year’s Six types. The mediocre. Vanderbilt. And while those four categories may still apply, the two in the middle have grown to enormous size so far five weeks into the 2023 season.

Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, is still in position to make it three in a row, but the Bulldogs are making it awfully ugly for themselves en route. Meanwhile, Alabama and LSU have already had their share of disappointments – in the Tigers’ case, two of them – and have fallen out of that top tier. So has Tennessee.

Ole Miss appeared to be on the edge of the second and third before a clear result Saturday put the Rebels – in pencil – in a clear place. What about Kentucky? Are the Wildcats good? Missouri? Is Arkansas bad? How about Auburn? The answer very well could be yes to both.

About the only thing we do know? Vanderbilt is Vanderbilt.

Other than that, let’s take a look at the SEC Football Power Rankings through five weeks.

14. Vanderbilt (14)

The Commodores are not the worst power-conference team in the land in 2023. They’ve got that going for them, anyway.

13. Mississippi State (13)

There’s a distinct chance Mississippi State is the worst team in the SEC. Unfortunately (fortunately?), we won’t see Bulldogs and Vanderbilt going head to head.

12. Auburn (12)

Maybe Auburn deserves more credit for hanging with Georgia. Maybe. Just not from here.

11. South Carolina (11)

It doesn’t appear South Carolina is quite ready to take that next step under coach Shane Beamer. Bowl eligibility is the goal at this point.

10. Arkansas (8)

Speaking of bowl eligibility being the goal, hi, Arkansas. The Razorbacks’ hopes have almost done a 180-degree turn from August, what with a three-game skid that could very well turn into five.

9. Florida (7)

Feels like the polls take Florida too far in both directions after wins and losses. To us, this is just where the Gators are. Not great.

8. Missouri (9)

Sorry. We’re still not buying Missouri as a Top-25 team regardless of where the Tigers are ranked. Beat LSU on Saturday and we can talk a bit.

7. Texas A&M (10)

Not as good as Aggies fans want them to be. Not as bad as Aggies fans think they are. Jimbo Fisher’s entire tenure in those two sentences.

6. Kentucky (6)

Why is Kentucky so much higher than Missouri? One, better opponents. Two, higher expectations entering the season. That simple.

5. LSU (2)

What a massive letdown for LSU in Week 5. Ole Miss was always going to be a tough opponent, but the chance to get back into the national-title picture was there. Ouch.

4. Tennessee (4)

Tennessee is good. We think. Actually, we’re not sure. The Volunteers aren’t terrible and might be pretty fantastic, actually. The three-game stretch versus A&M, Alabama and Kentucky should help clariy.

3. Ole Miss (5)

Jaxson Dart out of nowhere, ladies and gentlemen. The Ole Miss quarterback has been good since he arrived in Oxford. But he’d never been what he was against LSU on Saturday.

2. Alabama (3)

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Alabama, back in the top two in the SEC, where it belongs after the hideous (by Crimson Tide standards) start.

1. Georgia (1)

Every time Georgia plays, it feels like it could be the week the Bulldogs finally go down. Every time Georgia plays, the Bulldogs get a victory.

