SEC power rankings after Week 5: Some questions raised while others answered

The conference has seen a few surprises and disappointments thus far this season. Teams like Auburn, Arkansas, South Carolina, and Texas A&M came into the season with lofty expectations. However, they each find themselves at 3-2 this season.

On the other hand, programs like Tennessee and Ole Miss have lived up to the hype thus far. The Volunteers are 4-0 on the season while the Rebels are 5-0 on the season. As many expected, both Georgia and Alabama have no blemishes to their record up to this point.

After Week 5, there were several shakeups in the power rankings. Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at the latest conference power rankings following Week 5 of the 2022 season.

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2)

Vanderbilt had a bye week this weekend. That isn’t the only reason why I have the Commodores ranked No. 14 on my list. It is mainy because of their lackluster performance against Alabama which resulted in a 55-3 loss. They will be presented with the opportunity to redeem themselves in Week 6 against a good Ole Miss team.

Missouri Tigers (2-3)

The Tigers have been disappointing so far, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. True freshman Luther Burden was expected to put up big numbers but hasn’t been given the opportunity to do that. The defense has kept Eliah Drinkwitz’s squad in games, but it hasn’t been enough. They had the opportunity to put away both Auburn and Georgia in the fourth quarterback but couldn’t execute. There are too many inconsistencies as of right now to rank them any higher.

Auburn Tigers (3-2)

Auburn has a lot of problems whether it be regarding the team or the coaches. The past three weeks have been an uphill climb for Bryan Harsin and his squad. Last night, Auburn held a 17-0 lead late into the second quarter. Several miscues and inability to execute in timely situations led the Tigers to lose at the hands of LSU by a final score of 21-17. It will be interesting to see how the team responds to a tough Week 7 matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2)

The Gamecocks got a favorable opponent this past weekend as they hosted South Carolina State. Outside of their non-conference matchups, Shane Beamer’s squad hasn’t played particularly well. Quarterback Spencer Rattler hasn’t provided the boost that many had expected he would. They still have some matchups to prove themselves. It will start this weekend when they travel to Lexington to take on a Kentucky squad that will be eager to get back in the win column after their loss to Ole Miss.

Texas A&M Aggies (3-2)

After the Aggies landed two critical wins, they were unable to sustain the success as they fell to Mississippi State on Saturday. Coach Fisher’s squad has been relatively inconsistent on offense and have had trouble at the quarterback position. It will be crucial for the Aggies to get things under control in College Station before hitting the road to take on Alabama in a highly anticipated Week 6 showdown.

Florida Gators (3-2)

The Gators had a schedule change that caused them to play early Sunday afternoon. Nonetheless, it didn’t stop the Gators from having a lop-sided victory over Eastern Washington. Head coach Billy Napier has the program looking as if it is headed in the right direction. Despite the two losses thus far, there is a lot of promise left for the rest of the season. It will be interesting to see how the Gators perform the rest of the season.

Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2)

Arkansas has played poor the last two weeks. After suffering two conference losses, Sam Pittman will be in charge of re-energizing his program. There is reason for concern, but I think there is reason for optimism within the program. The Razorbacks have essentially faced some of the more upper-echelon programs on their schedule in Texas A&M, Alabama, and Cincinnati.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-1)

The Bulldogs have faired well for the most part up to this point of the season. Mike Leach’s squad has one flaw on their schedule so far but appear to be moving in the right direction. Quarterback Will Rogers has performed well and will have to continue that as conference play continues. The Bulldogs will play host to Arkansas in Week 6.

LSU Tigers (4-1)

LSU had to earn a victory this past weekend against the Auburn Tigers. It was also without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels who got hurt at the end of the game. Brian Kelly’s squad has managed to have a 4-1 record thus far with a prime chance to make a statement in Week 6’s matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Kentucky Wildcats (4-1)

Mark Stoops’ squad squandered several opportunities to put the Rebels away in Week 5. As a result, they came away with their first loss of the season. The Wildcats have a lot to play for with a lot of conference games left to play. With running back Chris Rodriguez returning, it will certainly help the offense in the long run. I don’t expect this game to be the downfall. Instead, it will likely make the Wildcats perform from the costly mistakes and perform better.

Ole Miss Rebels (5-0)

A lot of people wondered how Ole Miss would perform in their first test of the season against Kentucky. That wonder was put to rest by the fourth quarter as the Rebels pulled away with the victory. The Rebels are led on offense by a two-headed monster in the backfield with running backs Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins. Ole Miss has some momentum and could carry that over into Week 6 when they travel to Vanderbilt.

Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)

Although Tennessee had a bye this past weekend, they remain atop the four teams in the conference at No. 3. The Volunteers had ran the table in their matchups so far this season. Josh Heupel’s squad has put up a lot of points and shown improvement on the defensive side of the ball. In Week 6, they will travel to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. This will be another opportunity for the Volunteers to prove themselves.

Georgia Bulldogs (5-0)

The Bulldogs have been atop my rankings throughout the season thus far. However, after a subpar performance in Columbia, I have the Bulldogs at No. 2. Kirby Smart’s squad was behind for the majority of the game. They did pull through, but it came in the winding minutes of the game. Georgia will need to play much better as conference play continues.

Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0)

The Crimson Tide were able to defeat Arkansas despite the loss of quarterback Bryce Young. Young suffered a shoulder injury in the first half against the Razorbacks. Backup quarterback Jalen Milroe took over the reigns and didn’t miss a beat. The defense played well for the most part. The only hiccups for the Crimson Tide came on special teams. Outside of that, Alabama looked impressive against a ranked Arkansas team. As a result, the Crimson Tide land at No. 1 in my rankings following Week 5’s matchups.

