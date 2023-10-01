SEC power rankings after Week 5: LSU falls

The 2023 SEC championship race is heating up. Not many teams are out of the mix yet, but it is

The Georgia Bulldogs escaped with a 27-20 road win over the Auburn Tigers. Texas A&M prevailed 34-22 over Arkansas in Dallas, Texas.

Kentucky bullied Florida behind a ruthless rushing attack in a 33-14 win over the Gators. Missouri took care of business against Vanderbilt.

LSU is the conference’s big loser from Week 5. The Tigers, who lost at Ole Miss, already have two losses after being considered a College Football Playoff contender in the preseason. Alabama is the favorite to win the SEC West.

How do we rank the SEC after a wild Week 5?

Record: 2-4

Week 5: Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21



Vanderbilt is the worst team in the SEC and that should come as no surprise. The Commodores have not made a bowl game since 2018, which was the last time that Vanderbilt did not finish last in the SEC East. Vanderbilt isn’t going to be favored in any remaining SEC games.

Record: 2-3

Week 5: Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22



Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson and the Razorbacks failed to get much going offensively against a stout Texas A&M defense. Arkansas has a solid team, but making a bowl game may be tough for the Razorbacks after a 2-3 start to the season.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Record: 2-3



Week 5: Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17



Mississippi State can’t get over the hurdle that is the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs have a long way to go if they want to be relevant in the SEC. Mississippi State doesn’t have a bad team, but they don’t have a good one either.

Record: 2-3



Week 5: Tennessee 41, South Carolina 20

South Carolina needs to get a win. The Gamecocks have losses against quality competition in UNC, Georgia, and Tennessee. Defeats don’t do you much good in the SEC. The Gamecocks also have a star in wide receiver Xavier Legette and quarterback Spencer Rattler, but they are not putting it all together.

Record: 3-2



Week 5: Kentucky 33, Florida 14

Where in the world was Florida’s run defense against Kentucky? The Gators surrendered 280 rushing yards to Kentucky running back Ray Davis. Florida is an alarming 8-18 in their last 26 games against Power Five opponents.

Auburn Tigers

Record: 3-2



Week 5: Georgia 27, Auburn 20



Georgia’s defense had fits with Auburn’s rushing game and turned the ball over twice at Auburn. The Tigers made this one more interesting than many fans expected. Auburn’s quarterbacks, Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford, need to provide more consistency in the passing game.

Auburn has a strong defense and will always be a tough team to beat at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

LSU Tigers

Record: 3-2



Week 5: Ole Miss 55, LSU 49



Defense was optional in the LSU-Ole Miss game. LSU allowed a staggering 706 total yards on the road against Ole Miss. The Tigers have two losses and are pretty much out of the College Football Playoff race after having high preseason expectations. LSU can still win the SEC West, but they’ll have to be perfect from here on out.

Don’t blame LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels had 513 total yards and five total touchdowns in LSU’s defeat.

Record: 5-0

Week 5: Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21

Missouri is looking like one of the better teams in the SEC. The Tigers have wins over Kansas State and Memphis. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook lit up Vanderbilt for 396 passing yards and four touchdowns. Tigers’ star receiver Luther Burden hauled in 11 receptions for 140 receiving yards and two touchdowns to help Missouri move to 5-0.

Record: 5-0



Week 5: Kentucky 33, Florida 14



The Wildcats can rejoice as they’ve now won three-straight games against Florida. Kentucky’s schedule does not get any easier: the Wildcats travel to play at Georgia in Week 6. Kentucky’s rushing game (329 total rushing yards) was massive in their win over Florida.

Record: 4-1

Week 5: Tennessee 41, South Carolina 20

Tennessee avenged one of their defeats from the 2022 season. The Volunteers are a contender in the SEC East. Tennessee hosts Georgia later in the year in a game that could decide who goes to Atlanta. The Volunteers accumulated 238 rushing yards in a home over South Carolina in Week 5.

Ole Miss Rebels

Record: 4-1

Week 5: Ole Miss 55, LSU 49



Ole Miss’ defense did not play well against LSU, but defense does not matter as much when your offense racks up 706 total yards. Ole Miss punted just twice against LSU. The Rebels ran wild against the Tigers. Ole Miss ran for 317 rushing yards behind a monster 177-yard game from running back Quinshon Judkins.

Texas A&M Aggies

Record: 4-1



Week 5: Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson looked pretty sharp in his first start for the Aggies in 2023. Johnson threw for 210 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Razorbacks. The bad news is he threw a costly pick-six.

Texas A&M’s defense has looked much better to open SEC play. The Aggies allowed only 174 total yards against Arkansas. It’s tough picking the SEC’s No. 3 team behind Alabama.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Record: 4-1

Week 5: Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17

Alabama dominated Missisippi State on the road. The Crimson Tide pulled away in the fourth quarter. Alabama, who may have the best defense in the SEC, held Mississippi State to 107 passing yards and forced three interceptions.

Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 5-0



Week 5: Georgia 27, Auburn 20

Georgia looked a little shaky on the road at Auburn. The Bulldogs turned the ball over twice and allowed Auburn to jump out to a 10-0 lead. Georgia regained the lead in the fourth quarter thanks to a monster second half from tight end Brock Bowers.

This Georgia run defense may not be as good as it has been in previous years. Georgia gets the nod over the rest of the SEC thanks to its consistent track record and 5-0 start to the year.

