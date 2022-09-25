SEC power rankings after Week 4: Tennessee and TAMU win, UGA struggles

Week 4 of the college football season saw several good upsets but there was no shocking outcome in the SEC.

Tennessee took down Florida and the Volunteers look to have exercised some demons. Texas A&M beat Arkansas and Kent State was able to keep it close with Georgia.

Auburn and Missouri played a very competitive but bad football game that saw each team make several big mistakes. Missouri’s goal-line fumble in overtime was enough for Auburn to get the win and for Bryan Harsin to live another week.

Here are the SEC power rankings after Week 4 of the college football season.

Vanderbilt Commodores (4-1)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4: Lost to Alabama 55-3

Previous ranking: 14

The Commodores had no chance in Tuscaloosa.

Missouri Tigers (2-2)

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Week 4: Lost to Auburn 17-14

Previous ranking: 11

Missouri should have upset Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium but a fumble and a horrible coaching decision cost them.

Auburn Tigers (3-1)

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Week 4: Beat Missouri 17-14

Previous ranking: 13

Auburn should have lost to Missouri but took advantage of their mistakes to win in overtime.

South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4: Beat Charlotte 56-20

Previous ranking: 12

A strong second half let the Gamecocks pull away from Charlotte.

Florida Gators (2-2)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4: Lost to Tennessee 38-33

Previous ranking: 10

The Gator’s comeback bid fell short but they showed some positive signs against Tennessee.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-1)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4: Beat Bowling Green 45-14

Previous ranking: 9

The Bulldogs responded well after their loss to LSU last week.

LSU Tigers (3-1)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4: Beat New Mexico 38-0

Previous ranking: 8

LSU has improved each week under Brian Kelly.

Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4: Lost to Texas A&M 23-21

Previous ranking: 5

The Razorbacks missed a field goal as time expired and have now lost 10 of their last 11 against the Aggies.

Texas A&M Aggies (3-1)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4: Beat Arkansas 23-21

Previous ranking: 7

This was a big win from the Aggies to get their season back on track.

Ole Miss Rebels (4-0)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4: Beat Tulsa 35-27

Previous ranking: 6

Their defense finally showed some cracks but they once again have a strong offense.

Kentucky Wildcats (4-0)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4: Beat N. Illinois 31-23

Previous ranking: 4

The battle between the Wildcats and Tennessee for the second-best team in the SEC will be fun to watch.

Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)

Week 4: Beat Florida 38-33

Previous ranking: 3

This was a big win for the Volunteers and their offense looks legit.

Georgia Bulldogs (4-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4: Beat Kent State 39-22

Previous ranking: 1

It took a little longer than expected but Georgia got the win.

Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4: Beat Vanderbilt 55-3

Previous ranking: 2

Alabama took care of an overmatched Vanderbilt.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire