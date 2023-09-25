SEC Power Rankings – Week 4: Georgia, LSU, then what? How far did Hogs fall?

Stop us if you’re heard this before, but the SEC is not great in 2023.

Don’t get it twisted, with Georgia still at No. 1, Alabama and LSU on the edge of the Top 10 and Ole Miss, Tennessee and Kentucky all looking like viable high-quality bowl teams, the SEC isn’t on hard times, either.

The biggest issue appears in the middle. Granted, it’s only four weeks into the season, the quarter mark, but little seems to differentiate Alabama and Arkansas, or Tennessee and South Carolina, for example, at this point of the season.

That doesn’t mean that things won’t change. The Vols and Crimson Tide are much more likely to turn into a powerhouse than the Razorbacks or Gamecocks are.

But for now, we’re stuck with what we have and it’s less than enticing.

14. Vanderbilt (14)

The Tennessean

Vanderbilt’s offense is pretty solid. For a Vanderbilt offense. But that defense needs a lot of work.

13. Mississippi State (13)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama is next for the Bulldogs. But after that, Mississippi State has a real chance to move up the standings. At least to get a few more wins.

12. Auburn (11)

The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn has Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss in the next three weeks. Things might go south in a hurry.

11. South Carolina (12)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina is probably better than No. 11. Too early in the season to differentiate the middle of the SEC, though.

10. Texas A&M (9)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

A&M has the numbers with a top-15 defense and a top-30 offense, but has anyone actually looked at the Aggies and said “Boy, that’s a good team?”

9. Missouri (10)

Columbia Daily Tribune

Don’t look now but Missouri is 4-0. Another win is likely Saturday against Vanderbilt, then the going gets tough.

8. Arkansas (8)

Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas still has a shot. But only if the Razorbacks beat Texas A&M on Saturday. If not, a bowl might be tough to come by.

7. Florida (7)

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Florida isn’t great offensively, but the fifth-ranked defense in the country may be good enough to keep the Gators winning.

6. Kentucky (6)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

With Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Missouri up in the next month, everyone will get a real idea how good they Wildcats are. Or aren’t.

5. Ole Miss (3)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In typical Ole Miss fashion, the Rebels looked good until they played a legitimate top-tier team. Doesn’t mean they’re bad, though.

4. Tennessee (4)

The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Tennessee is good and the Volunteers’ schedule gives them plenty of opportunity to keep climbing. They’ll need to.

3. Alabama (5)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s offense still needs work. The Crimson Tide’s defense appears nearly as good as usual, though.

2. LSU (2)

The Daily Advertiser

The question is how good can LSU be. If the Tigers run the table, the College Football Playoff is still a possibility. And the Tigers could run the table.

1. Georgia (1)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia doesn’t look nearly as dominant as it has the last two years. Of little consequence when the rest of the SEC doesn’t look particularly close to the Bulldogs, either, outside of LSU.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire