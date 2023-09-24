SEC power rankings after Week 4: Alabama rises, Ole Miss drops

The Southeastern Conference is starting to develop a pecking order.

Georgia, who is the back-to-back defending national champions, remains the top Dawgs of the SEC. Georgia has an easy schedule to start the season, but will be tested more as the year goes on.

Week 4 featured Alabama earning a home win against coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. LSU escaped at home against Arkansas. Auburn looked weak on offense in a 27-10 road defeat to Texas A&M. Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida all got wins over non-Power Five opponents.

Let’s take a look at our SEC power rankings after Week 4:

Vanderbilt Commodores

Record: 2-3

Week 4: Kentucky 45, Vanderbilt 28



Vanderbilt is the worst team in the SEC and that should come as no surprise. The Commodores put up a fight against Kentucky, but aren’t going to be favored in any remaining SEC games.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Record: 2-2

Week 4: South Carolina 37, Mississippi State 30



Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers finally looked more like himself for the first time in the post-Mike Leach era. Rogers threw for 487 passing yards against South Carolina, but it wasn’t enough.

Auburn Tigers

Record: 3-1

Week 4: Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10



Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne failed to pass for 50 yards in the Tigers’ road loss at Texas A&M. Auburn’s defense is solid, but opposing SEC teams don’t have to respect the Tigers’ passing offense very much.

Kentucky Wildcats

Record: 4-0

Week 4: Kentucky 45, Vanderbilt 28

The Wildcats finally beat a Power Five opponent in their Week 4 road win at Vanderbilt. Kentucky remains one of the most unproven teams in the SEC. We will learn a lot more about the Wildcats in Week 5 when Kentucky hosts Florida.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Record: 2-2



Week 4: South Carolina 37, Mississippi State 30

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler may be the best quarterback in the SEC. The Gamecocks also have a star in wide receiver Xavier Legette, who scored a pair of long touchdowns in South Carolina’s home win over Mississippi State.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Record: 2-2

Week 4: LSU 34, Arkansas 31



We had a hard time deciding which team is better: Arkansas or South Carolina? Both teams have two losses, but have looked good against strong competition. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson helped the Razorbacks give LSU a run for their money in Week 4.

Tennessee Volunteers

Record: 3-1

Week 4: Tennessee 45, UTSA 14



Tennessee recovered from a Week 3 loss to Florida and beat a decent UTSA team in Week 4. The Volunteers aren’t as lethal offensively as they were in 2022.

Florida Gators

Record: 3-1

Week 4: Florida 22, Charlotte 7



The Gators had a disappointing performance against Charlotte after defeating Tennessee last week. Florida is not a team worthy of our trust yet. The Gators have an improved defense, but they remain an alarming 8-17 in their last 25 games against Power Five opponents.

Ole Miss Rebels

Record: 3-1



Week 4: Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10



Ole Miss missed a golden opportunity to defeat an Alabama team with uncertainty on offense. Ole Miss ran for just 56 total yards at Alabama in Week 4. The Rebels missed a field goal and several other opportunities against the Crimson Tide.

Texas A&M Aggies

Record: 3-1

Week 4: Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10

The Aggies got an SEC win over Auburn, but concerns remain for Texas A&M. Star quarterback Conner Weigman exited in the first half against the hapless Tigers. Auburn’s offense really struggled against Texas A&M, so give the Aggie defense some credit. The Aggies found a way to put up some points with quarterback Max Johnson in the second half.

Missouri Tigers

Record: 4-0

Week 4: Missouri 34, Memphis 27



Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, who passed for 341 yards and threw two touchdowns against Memphis, is looking like one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC. The Tigers have impressive wins over Kansas State and Memphis to start the season.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Record: 3-1

Week 4: Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10



Alabama may have the best defense in the SEC. The Crimson Tide played better complimentary football in Week 4 with starting quarterback Jalen Milroe. The Crimson Tide employed a more run-heavy approach (45 rushes, 21 passes) in their home win over Mississippi.

LSU Tigers

Record: 3-1

Week 4: LSU 34, Arkansas 31

LSU’s passing attack is why we rank LSU over Alabama after the Tigers’ narrow home win over Arkansas in Week 4. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels remains one of the top players in the SEC.

Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 4-0



Week 4: Georgia 49, UAB 21



Georgia is still looking to put together a complete performance. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck scored four total touchdowns in Georgia’s home win over UAB. The Bulldogs finally hit the road in Week 4 to play Auburn.

