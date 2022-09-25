SEC power rankings after Week 4: Georgia struggles, Alabama rolls, Vols get big win

Things started to heat up in Week 4 in the Southeastern Conference as league play saw big time matchups.

The Tennessee Volunteers beat the Florida Gators in an exciting game in Knoxville. Texas A&M regained momentum with a win over Arkansas after a wild missed field goal. Luck was on Auburn’s side, and the Tigers used overtime to beat Missouri. Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt, Mississippi State won big over Bowling Green and LSU handled New Mexico.

But things were ugly for a few teams against inferior opponents. Georgia struggled against Kent State but advanced to 4-0 after a 39-22 win, Kentucky let Northern Illinois hang around in Lexington, UNC Charlotte gave South Carolina a tough time in the first half before the Gamecocks pulled away and Ole Miss was held scoreless in the second half in an eight point win over Tulsa.

Here’s my SEC power rankings following Week 4:

Vanderbilt

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-2

Week 4 result: Lost to Alabama 55-3

Last week’s ranking: 14

South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-2

Week 4 result: Beat UNC Charlotte

Last week’s ranking: 12

Missouri

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Record: 2-2

Week 4 result: Lost to Auburn 17-14 (OT)

Last week’s ranking: 13

Auburn

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Record: 3-1

Week 4 result: Beat Missouri 17-14 (OT)

Last week’s ranking: 11

Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-1

Week 4 result: Beat Bowling Green 45-14

Last week’s ranking: 10

Florida

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Record: 2-2

Week 4 result: Lost to Tennessee 38-33

Last week’s ranking: 8

LSU

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Record: 3-1

Week 4 result: Beat New Mexico 38-0

Last week’s ranking: 9

Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Beat Tulsa 35-27

Last week’s ranking: 6

Arkansas

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Record: 3-1

Week 4 result: Lost to Texas A&M 23-21

Last week’s ranking: 5

Texas A&M

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Record: 3-1

Week 4 result: Beat Arkansas 23-21

Last week’s ranking: 7

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Beat Northern Illinois 31-23

Last week’s ranking: 4

Tennessee

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Beat Florida 38-33

Last week’s ranking: 3

Georgia

(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Beat Kent State 39-22

Last week’s ranking: 1

Alabama

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Beat Vanderbilt 55-3

Last week’s ranking: 2

