SEC power rankings after Week 3: Clear top and bottom starting to emerge

After an upset-filled Week 2 of the season, Week 3 was more about near misses by the underdogs.

Texas A&M was able to edge out Miami, 17-9, in the biggest matchup of the day while Florida and Arkansas struggled with South Florida and Missouri State, respectively.

While those teams were able to avoid a disastrous loss, the same was not true for Auburn who was crushed by Penn State 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. After a 2-0 start, the loss has seemingly reignited Bryan Harsin’s hot set and he will need a strong start to SEC play to cool it off.

Here are the SEC power rankings after Week 3 of the college football season.

Vanderbilt (3-1)

Week 3: Beat Northern Illinois 38-28

Previous ranking: 14

The Commodores continue to make progress under Clark Lea

Auburn (2-1)

Week 3: Lost to Penn State 41-12

Previous ranking: 11

The Tigers suffered their worst home loss since 2012, it’s now or never for Bryan Harsin.

South Carolina (1-2)

Week 3: Lost to Georgia 48-7

Previous ranking: 12

Outside of a late touchdown against the backups, South Carolina had no success against the Bulldogs’ defense and was unable to stop their offense.

Missouri (2-1)

Week 3: Beat Abilene Christian 34-17

Previous ranking: 13

The Tigers were able to air it out and will be looking to upset Auburn next week.

Florida (2-1)

Week 3: Beat USF 31-28

Previous ranking: 7

That win over Utah is starting to look stranger by the week.

Mississippi State (2-1)

Week 3: Lost to LSU 31-16

Previous ranking: 10

The Bulldogs had a 13-point lead in Death Valley but were unable to hold on as the Tigers shut down Will Rogers.

LSU (2-1)

Week 3: Beat Mississippi State 31-16

Previous ranking: 9

LSU stormed back to give Brian Kelley his first SEC win and have gotten better each week.

Texas A&M (2-1)

Week 3: Beat Miami 17-9

Previous ranking: 8

It wasn’t always pretty but the Aggies did enough to beat the Hurricanes, a solid win for a team that was just upset by App State at home.

Ole Miss (3-0)

Week 3: Beat Georgia Tech 42-0

Previous ranking: 6

Lane Kiffin has figured out how to use the transfer portal to keep his offense humming.

Arkansas (3-0)

Week 3: Beat Missouri State 38-27

Previous ranking: 4

This was a game into the fourth quarter but the Razorbacks avoided the upset of all upsets in Bobby Petrino’s return.

Kentucky (3-0)

Week 3: Beat Youngtown State 31-0

Previous ranking: 3

This game was scoreless through one quarter but the Wildcats scored 21 in the second quarter to pull away.

Tennessee (3-0)

Week 3: Beat Akron 63-6

Previous ranking: 5

The Volunteers moved the ball at will and have momentum ahead of their big matchup with Florida.

Alabama (3-0)

Week 3: Beat Louisiana-Monroe 63-7

Previous ranking: 2

After a close win against Texas last week, Alabama took care of business against an overmatched opponent.

Georgia (3-0)

Week 3: Beat South Carolina 48-7

Previous ranking: 1

The Bulldogs look great on both sides of the ball and are once again a national title contender.

