SEC power rankings after Week 2: A new No. 1 emerges

The past week of college football is why we love this sport.

It had everything from exciting shootouts and come-from-behind wins to massive upsets. As usual, there was some great football played in the SEC and several teams made statements.

Kentucky showed just how far they have come, taking care of Florida in the Swamp. Alabama edged out Texas in a classic while Texas A&M was shocked by App State in College Station. Georgia and Arkansas took care of business and Auburn was able to narrowly pull out the victory.

With several upsets, there was some movement in our power ranking after Week 2 of the season. Here is a look at the latest rankings.

Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1)

Week 2: Lost to Wake Forest 45-25

Vanderbilt suffered their first loss of the season but Clark Lea has the Commodores trending up.

Missouri Tigers (1-1)

Week 2: Lost to Kansas State 40-12

Getting blown out by Kansas State will do nothing to cool Eli Drikwitz’s seat.

South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1)

Week 2: Lost to Arkansas 44-30

The Gamecocks were able to hang around but were never able to truly threaten the Razorbacks.

Auburn Tigers (2-0)

Week 2: Beat San Jose State 24-16

Auburn was able to squeeze out a victory on Saturday but it was far from pretty. The Week 3 matchup against Penn State will be telling.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0)

Week 2: Beat Arizona 39-17

The Bulldogs have taken care of business through two weeks, they will face their first test next week against LSU.

LSU Tigers (1-1)

Week 2: Beat Southern 65-17

LSU rebounded from a disappointing Week 1 loss in dominant fashion.

Texas A&M Aggies (1-1)

Week 2: Lost to App State 17-14

In one of the upsets of Week 2, the Aggies lost to App State at home. Their offense looked dreadful and there are concerns about the quarterback position.

Florida Gators (1-1)

Week 2: Lost to Kentucky 26-16

Florida came back to Earth Saturday after a huge Week 1 win. Things are still trending up under Billy Napier though.

Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)

Week 2: Beat Central Arkansas 59-3

Lane Kiffin once again has the Rebels humming on offense.

Tennessee Volunteers (2-0)

Week 2: Beat Pitt 34-27

Tennessee beat Pittsburgh in a shootout Saturday and their offense looks to be as fun as advertised.

Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0)

Week 2: Beat South Carolina 44-30

Arkansas was in control Saturday and looks like they could be a problem moving forward.

Kentucky Wildcats (2-0)

Week 2: Beat Florida 26-16

Kentucky rolled in the Swamp and handles the Gators who were fresh off a big win over Utah. Mark Stoops continues to do great work in Lexington.

Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0)

Week 2: Beat Texas 20-19

Alabama looked mortal against the Longhorns, committing way too many penalties and struggling to move the ball but was able to pull out the win thanks to Bryce Young and a late field goal.

Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)

Week 2: Beat Samford 33-0

Despite losing several players to the NFL, Georgia looks as good as ever. Good luck matching up with their tight ends.

