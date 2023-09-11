SEC Power Rankings – Week 2: The mushy middle isn’t impressive, which is good for Arkansas

You’ll have to excuse the Week 2 power rankings and their late publish time. But, really, could you make heads or tails out of Week 2?

Go around to each SEC Power Rankings post you see on the internet and we will bet that almost none of them will be the exact same. That’s because the conference has looked bad through two weeks.

Not world-ending bad. Just kind of bad. Bad enough that there are real questions as to whether the SEC has lost its place as college football’s best conference.

We say no. Not yet, anyway. But things aren’t trending in the right direction.

As for Arkansas fans, we understand the Razorbacks haven’t been great, especially Saturday against Kent State. But look at the top of this post again.

Who has?

Here are our SEC Power Rankings for Week 2.

14. Vanderbilt (13)

Vanderbilt was out of the No. 14 spot in the SEC for all of one week. This is a far more familiar place for the Commodores.

13. Missouri (14)

Missouri wide receiver Mekhi Miller smiles after scoring his first-career touchdown against South Dakota at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Missouri didn’t exactly have an easy time of things in Week 2, beating Middle Tennessee by four points. The Tigers will spend most of the year in the double-digits, probably.

12. Florida (12)

Congrats, Florida. You beat McNeese State by six touchdowns. Until the Gators look sharp against a powerful FBS team, they’re destined low.

11. Auburn (12)

Some other power rankings have Auburn a bit higher. Why? What’s special about beating Cal by four points, 14-10?

10. Mississippi State (10)

What was written about Auburn? Just replace the Tigers with Mississippi State and Cal with Arizona.

9. South Carolina (9)

Until we see South Carolina against SEC foes, it’s hard to tell just how good, or bad, the Gamecocks are.

8. Texas A&M (6)

Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Petrino’s offense put up 33 points. The Aggies defense allowed 48. To Miami. Not a recipe for success.

7. Kentucky (8)

Kentucky comes out on to the field against Ball State at Kroger Field.

Sept. 2, 2023

It took Kentucky a while before the Wildcats were able to put away Eastern Kentucky of the FCS. We’re not putting them higher than seventh.

6. Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ offense has problems. It defense doesn’t appear to. A moderate test comes Saturday against BYU.

5. Ole Miss (5)

Sep 2, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) reacts from the sideline after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mercer Bears at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss had trouble with Tulane for a while, but looked sharp down the stretch in knocking off a Top-25 team. Could hear arguments for the Rebels being No. 4.

4. Alabama (2)

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Alabama isn’t falling off a cliff, but for Alabama, a Week 2 loss is alarming, even if it was to a good Texas team.

3. LSU (4)

The LSU Tigers lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-14 at the half of the Camping World Kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

LSU absolutely rolled Grambling, by 62 points, in Week 2. Who knows what to make of it. Let’s wait a few weeks before proclaiming the Tigers’ status.

2. Tennessee (3)

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel answers questions during media day in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Tennessee is good. The question is how good. A game against Austin Peay wasn’t going to tell us.

1. Georgia (1)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

They’re the champs. They belong. That’s all there is to it.

