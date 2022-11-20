SEC Power Rankings after Week 12: Upsets everywhere

Week 12 was supposed to be a nice calm week before rivalry week to close out the regular season. Instead, we had one of the best weeks of the season.

Looking outside the SEC, both TCU and Michigan needed last-second field goals to keep their perfect seasons and hopes of making the College Football Playoff alive. While they were able to prevent the upsets the same was not true in the SEC.

South Carolina crushed Tennessee and ended their playoff hopes, Vanderbilt upset the Florida Gators and now has an SEC winning streak, and Arkansas took down Ole Miss to put a stain on the Rebel’s season.

While Alabama, Mississippi State, Missouri, and LSU all handily won their out-of-conference games, Texas A&M struggled with UMass to snap a long losing streak.

Georgia clinched a perfect SEC regular season with a win over Kentucky. Here are our power rankings after a wild Week 12 in the SEC.

Georgia Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: Beat Kentucky 16-6

Previous Ranking: 1

It was closer than expected but the Bulldogs capped off a perfect SEC season with a win over Kentucky.

LSU Tigers (9-2, 6-1)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: Beat UAB 41-10

Previous Ranking: 2

The Tigers took care of UAB on a wet night and keep getting better.

Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Week 12: Beat Austin Peay 34-0

Previous Ranking: 3

They were in control from the start and now it is all about the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa.

Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: Beat Ole Miss 42-27

Previous Ranking: 7

When KJ Jefferson can play this team is extremely dangerous and Rocket Sanders is a stud.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4, 3-4)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: Beat ETSU 56-7

Previous Ranking: 8

The Air Raid made light work of the Buccaneers and it should be a great Egg Bowl Thursday.

Tennessee Volunteers (9-2, 5-2)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Week 12: Lost to South Carolina 63-38

Previous Ranking: 4

The Vol’s defense was gashed and Hendon Hooker left hurt. It was a nightmare game for them.

Ole Miss Rebels (8-3, 4-3)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: Lost to Arkansas 42-27

Previous Ranking: 5

They had over 700 yards of offense but fell behind 42-6. They will look to end their season on a high note in the Egg Bowl.

Auburn Tigers (5-6, 2-5)

Zach Bland/AU Athletics

Week 12: Beat Western Kentucky 41-17

Previous Ranking: 9

The resurgence under Cadillac Williams continued with an impressive performance in the second half.

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: Beat Tennessee 63-38

Previous Ranking: 12

The Gamecocks dominated Tennessee and the program looks like it is going places under Shane Beamer.

Vanderbilt Commodores (5-6, 2-5)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: Beat Florida 31-24

Previous Ranking: 13

Vanderbilt pulled off the monster upset Saturday and has an SEC winning streak for the first time since 2018.

Missouri Tigers (5-6, 2-5)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: Beat New Mexico State 45-14

Previous Ranking: 11

The Tigers stopped a losing streak with a dominant win and will look to become bowl eligible next week.

Kentucky Wildcats (6-5, 3-5)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: Lost to Georgia 16-6

Previous Ranking: 10

The defense did its job to keep the upset chances alive but the offense was unable to capitalize.

Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: Lost to Vanderbilt 31-24

Previous Ranking: 6

The Gators looked to have turned a corner in the past couple of weeks but this loss is a serious mark against Billy Napier in his first season in charge.

Texas A&M Aggies (4-7, 1-6)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: Beat UMass 20-7

Previous Ranking: 14

The Aggies finally snapped their six-game losing streak but it was far from the dominant win that was expected over one of the worst teams in college football.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire