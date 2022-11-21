SEC Power Rankings – Week 12: Georgia rules, Arkansas proves formidable

The SEC’s hold on the title of “Best Conference in College Football” is officially in danger with one week left in the regular season.

A league with five teams who all felt they had a path to the College Football Playoff through the first half of the season now has two such teams. Only one of them is a good position to take that road to glory.

Georgia, too, didn’t even look all that great in the penultimate game of the season against Kentucky, winning 16-6. But the Bulldogs are still the No. 1 team in the country.

Tennessee’s possible claim as a CFP contender went up in smoke as the Vols gave up more than 60 points to South Carolina.

South. Carolina.

Meanwhile Ole Miss can no longer claim to have only lost – barely – to powerhouses LSU and Alabama as Arkansas took down the Rebels and gave itself bowl eligibility, possibly even helping the program avoid coaching questions in the offseason.

Oh, and what SEC list would be complete without Vanderbilt. The Commodores are a win away from making a bowl game, too, after snapping Florida in two.

It makes for a heck of a lot of fun, at least. Unless, of course, you’re one of the other 13 teams without a shot. Sorry.

1. Georgia (last week 1)

Oct 15, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart walks off the field with defensive back Christopher Smith (29) after the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2. LSU (3)

Nov 19, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to pass the ball against the UAB Blazers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

3. Alabama (4)

Oct 22, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) after scoring against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

4. Tennessee (2)

Nov 19, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is assisted off the field after suffering an apparent injury against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

5. Arkansas (8)

Nov 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes in the first quarter against the Ole Miss Rebels at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

6. Ole Miss (5)

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels makes a pitch out during the first half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

7. Mississippi State (7)

Oct 22, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws under pressure from Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

8. South Carolina (10)

Sep 3, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes against the Georgia State Panthers in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

9. Kentucky (9)

Oct 15, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

10. Florida (6)

South Florida Bulls cornerback T-Mac Simpson (33) tackles Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) in the second half against the Bulls at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Florida won 31-28 [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

11. Missouri (11)

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

12. Vanderbilt (13)

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Mike Wright (5) throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

13. Auburn (12)

Players greeted by fans during tiger walk before the Auburn Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

14. Texas A&M (14)

Jimbo Fisher

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

