SEC Power Rankings after Week 11: Georgia and LSU clinch

Take a bow Brian Kelly.

His tenure at LSU got off to a rough start by losing to FSU but the Tigers have improved each week and are headed to Atlanta after beating the Arkansas Razorbacks and clinching the SEC West.

The Georiga Bulldogs also clinched the SEC East after topping Mississippi State.

In the rest of the SEC, Vanderbilt stunned Kentucky for their first SEC win since 2019. Auburn beat Texas A&M to send them to the bottom of the SEC West. Tennessee easily took care of Missouri and Florida dismantled South Carolina. Alabama took down Ole Miss to end the Rebels shot at winning the West and to close out Week 11 of the season.

Here are our updated SEC power rankings after Week 11.

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat Mississippi State 45-19

Previous Ranking: 1

Georgia won the battle of the Bulldogs and left no doubt about who is the top team in the country, not just the SEC.

LSU Tigers (8-2, 6-1)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat Arkansas 13-10

Previous Ranking: 2

LSU did enough to pick up the win and clinch the SEC West. Harold Perkins Jr. is just a true freshman but is already one of the top defensive players in the country.

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2, 5-2)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat Ole Miss 30-24

Previous Ranking: 4

Bryce Young continues to save the day for the Tide offensively.

Tennessee Volunteers (9-1, 5-1)

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrating after a play during the NCAA college football game against Missouri on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Ut Vs Missouri

Week 11: Beat Missouri 66-24

Previous Ranking: 4

The Vols bounced back from their first loss with a dominant performance over Missouri.

Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 4-2)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Lost to Alabama 30-24

Previous Ranking: 3

The Rebels had a lead but were unable to hold on and have been eliminated from SEC West contention.

Florida Gators (6-4, 3-4)

[Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Week 11: Beat South Carolina 38-6

Previous Ranking: 8

The Gators completely shut down the Gamecocks on Senior Night and things are trending upward for Billy Napier in Year 1.

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5, 2-4)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Lost to LSU 13-10

Previous Ranking: 9

The Razorbacks had their chances to upset LSU but the offense was unable to move the ball without quarterback KJ Jefferson.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-4, 3-4)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Lost to Georgia 45-19

Previous Ranking: 7

They were unable to stop Georgia and the Air Raid could not keep them in the game.

Auburn Tigers (4-6, 2-5)

Austin/Auburn Tigers

Week 11: Beat Texas A&M 13-10

Previous Ranking: 12

Auburn is still not a great football team but interim head coach Cadillac Williams has restored hope for the future.

Kentucky Wildcats (6-4, 3-4)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Lost to Vanderbilt 24-21

Previous Ranking: 6

The Wildcats lost to Vanderbilt at home to continue a disappointing season.

Missouri Tigers (4-6, 2-5)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Lost to Tennessee 66-24

Previous Ranking: 10

They have now lost both games since giving Eli Drinkowitz a surprise contract extension.

South Carolina Gamecocks (6-4,3-4)

[Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Week 11: Lost to Florida 38-6

Previous Ranking: 11

An up-and-down season hit another low in the Swamp for the Gamecocks.

Vanderbilt Commordores (4-6, 1-5)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat Kentucky 24-21

Previous Ranking: 14

The Commodores beat Kentucky for their first SEC win since 2019 and that is worth celebrating.

Texas A&M Aggies (3-7, 1-6)

Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers

Week 11: Lost to Auburn 13-10

Previous Ranking: 13

A nightmare season continued for the Aggies as they lost to Auburn with an interim head coach, are dead last in the SEC West, and have been eliminated from bowl season.

