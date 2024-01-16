SEC Power Rankings after Week 10 of the college basketball season

This college basketball season has brought more intrigue than the construction of Auburn University’s Culinary Science Center.

Upsets and dark horses have flipped the preseason polls on their head. The SEC landscape in mid-January is vastly different than what most experts predicted in the preseason.

With it, our SEC Power Rankings have seen massive shifts week in and week out. Now that most teams have played at least three conference games we are finally starting to get an idea of where each squad truly ranks, however.

It is very possible most of the conference could end up playing in the postseason, whether that be in the big dance or the NIT.

Here is where each SEC squad ranks just two short months away from the end of the regular season.

Vanderbilt

Last Week: 0-2

Regular Season: 5-11

Projected NCAA Tournament Seed: N/A

It’s becoming increasingly clear Vanderbilt is not going to win many SEC games.

The Commodores did almost knock of Alabama at home, but aren’t going to be competitive when traveling in the conference.

We’ll see if the Commodores can capture their first SEC win on Wednesday when they host Auburn.

Missouri

Last Week: 0-2

Regular Season: 8-8

Projected NCAA Tournament Seed: N/A

Missouri’s season is on the ropes.

The Tigers have all the offensive talent in the world but cannot stop anyone on the defensive end.

There is a decent chance Sean East II and company start their SEC campaign 0-7 with upcoming games at Alabama, vs. Florida, at Texas A&M, and at South Carolina.

Arkansas

Last Week: 0-2

Regular Season: 9-7

Projected NCAA Tournament Seed: N/A

If Missouri’s season is on the ropes, Arkansas is pinned on the mat.

The Razorbacks came into 2024 with Final Four aspirations, now Eric Musselman’s team would be happy qualifying for the “First Four”.

It’s astonishing a team so talented has lost every conference game by double digits. A 21.3 average margin of defeat doesn’t exactly exuberant confidence that the Razorbacks can figure it out any time soon.

Arkansas still holds the best chance of the three winless SEC teams to make a run back into relevancy though.

LSU

Last Week: 1-1

Regular Season: 10-6

Projected NCAA Tournament Seed: N/A

There is no denying LSU has been a different team since junior guard Jalen Cook made his season debut in mid-December.

Still, his impact is not big enough to move the needle for a top-heavy Tigers team.

The backcourt of Cook and Jordan Wright is formidable, but forward Will Baker’s dip in usage and overall struggles from the field negate some of the impact Cook has provided.

Florida

Last Week: 1-1

Regular Season: 11-5

Projected NCAA Tournament Seed: Next Four Out

I have been super high on the Florida Gators for most of the season.

Mark Clayton Jr. leads a prolific scoring attack down in Gainesville but road struggles and inconsistent defense could cost this team a tournament bid.

A 90-68 rout of Arkansas was impressive, but that win might not mean much if the Razorbacks continue to torpedo.

Mississippi State

Last Week: 1-1

Regular Season: 12-4

Projected NCAA Tournament Seed: 11

Mississippi State followed up an extremely impressive win over Tennessee with a tough home loss against Alabama to end their week.

When the Bulldogs shoot well they can beat anybody. It’s hard to bank on that when the team is shooting just 32% from 3-point range.

The return of forward Tolu Smith has already provided an offensive infusion, but his limited range is also an issue.

Texas A&M

Last Week: 1-1

Regular Season: 10-6

Projected NCAA Tournament Seed: 10

Texas A&M bounced back from an embarrassing 0-2 start in the SEC with a great overtime win over Kentucky to end their week.

Most impressively, the Aggies scored 97 points against the Wildcats with only 4 of them coming from star forward Henry Coleman III.

Much like Mississippi State, Texas A&M can beat anybody when they score. Wade Taylor IV is good enough to carry the Aggies to a decent SEC record, but he’ll need some help come March.

Georgia

Last Week: 1-1

Regular Season: 12-4

Projected NCAA Tournament Seed: N/A

Georgia was so close to stunning Tennessee this week to improve to 3-0 in the conference. Unfortunately Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht has other plans.

The game was a bit of a microcosm for how UGA’s season is likely to go. The Bulldogs are good enough to stay in most of their games, especially at home, but lack the next-level talent to win them.

UGA can still make a run at a tournament bid, but the Bulldogs need to begin racking up quality wins.

South Carolina

Last Week: 1-1

Regular Season: 14-2

Projected NCAA Tournament Seed: Last Four In

South Carolina rode a weak non-conference schedule to a near undefeated record entering conference play.

While the Gamecocks and star guard Meechie Johnson deserve credit for winning the games put in front of them, we may be starting to see what this team truly is.

South Carolina was embarrassed in Tuscaloosa to begin their week then needed a last second shot to beat a mediocre Missouri team.

We’ll see how they fair with a pair of winnable games against Georgia and Arkansas this week.

Alabama

Last Week: 2-0

Regular Season: 11-5

Projected NCAA Tournament Seed: 7

Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide are back on track.

After a grueling non-conference schedule the Tide have taken advantage of a soft start to the SEC season, picking up three straight wins to put them in a virtual tie a top the conference.

They’ll be favored in their next game against Missouri before a difficult road game against Tennessee and a home clash with Auburn await.

Tennessee

Last Week: 1-1

Regular Season: 12-4

Projected NCAA Tournament Seed: 3

Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers are very good. They are also very beatable.

The Vols opened up their week with a road loss against Mississippi State before nearly going down in Athens before guard Dalton Knecht bailed them out.

This iteration of Tennessee is built more on offense rather than defense. While that makes them prone to upsets in the regular season, it may pay off come tournament time.

Auburn

Last Week: 2-0

Regular Season 14-2

Projected NCAA Tournament Seed: 2

There is no denying the Auburn Tigers are one of the best teams in college basketball.

The Tigers have passed almost every test thrown their way this season and are currently the favorites to win the SEC.

Auburn’s second half struggles are concerning though.

Kentucky

Last Week: 1-1

Regular Season: 12-3

Projected NCAA Tournament Seed: 3

Kentucky is the best offensive team in college basketball.

The Wildcats are a competent defensive scheme away from making a run at the Final Four, and possibly the National Championship.

Ole Miss

Last Week: 2-0

Regular Season: 15-1

Projected NCAA Tournament Seed: 7

Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels keep on winning.

It’s hard to explain why this team has been so successful but until they fall off they deserve their flowers.

