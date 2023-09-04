SEC Power Rankings: Week 1 – LSU, South Carolina fall; Arkansas moves up
The first week of the college football season was not what most would call memorable.
Only one game in FBS featured ranked opponents playing each other. And even it wasn’t close as No. 8 Florida State rolled No. 5 LSU, 45-24. That result – and South Carolina’s against North Carolina – led to an unexpected first batch of SEC power rankings.
The rest of the league, by the way, find themselves winners. Oh, except for Florida, whose Gators looked so rough one our own writers here at Razorbacks Wire is wondering if Billy Napier is the Florida version of Chad Morris.
So just how does the league look after the first week of games? Well, that’s below. But trust us when we say things won’t stay that way for more than two more weeks. The SEC looks a middle-heavy as it has in years, leading to a potential mess…in the best possible way, of course.
1. Georgia
Last week: N/A
Week 1: 48-7 win over Tennessee Martin
Until the Bulldogs are beaten, they are No. 1. Georgia could even come down to the wire against an FCS team and we’re keeping them right here. Not fair? Win two titles in a row, then complain.
2. Alabama
Last week: N/A
Result: 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee
Nothing was answered for Alabama – or anyone else among the winners – in Week 1. Jalen Milroe is the clear quarterback, anyway. For now.
3. Tennessee
Last week: N/A
Result: 49-13 win over Virginia
Virginia isn’t good, but at least the Cavaliers are a power-conference team. Tennessee may not be national-title good, but then again, in a year like this in the SEC, an upset of Georgia may be all that’s needed.
4. LSU
Last week: N/A
Result: 45-24 loss to Florida State
If you thought LSU was dropping any further than No. 4, you’re crazy. Florida State may have the No. 1 Heisman Trophy candidate in the country outside of California. Now, if this keeps up? Drop the Tigers like flies.
5. Ole Miss
Last week: N/A
Result: 73-7 win over Mercer
This is, for now, the clear cut line of delienation between the championships contenders (no matter how light) and the good-not-great bunch. Ole Miss lives in that category the last few years.
6. Texas A&M
Last week: N/A
Result: 52-10 win over New Mexico
Jimbo Fisher needs Bobby Petrino. Fisher, one of the highest paid coaches in the nation, has underachieved at Texas A&M, largely because of a stagnant offense. Fifty-two points is a start for the new offensive coordinator Petrino.
7. Arkansas
Last week: N/A
Result: 56-13 win over Western Carolina
KJ Jefferson is just as much a man as ever. Arkansas will need more than their darkhorse Heisman quarterback. Might take a few weeks to figure out just what the Hogs have other than him, though.
8. Kentucky
Last week: N/A
Result: 44-14 win over Ball State
Devin Leary could end up with the best passing numbers in the SEC. Kentucky is the sort of team that can upset the best, but are probably bound for eight wins in a weak East.
9. South Carolina
Last week: N/A
Result: 31-17 loss to No. 21 North Carolina
Why Spencer Rattler draws so much animus from college football fans is beyond me. North Carolina is a solid team and the Gamecocks didn’t exactly get run. They’ll be OK. Maybe better than that.
10. Mississippi State
Last week: N/A
Result: 48-7 win over Southeastern Louisiana
Who knows right now. Mississippi State is a program still reeling from the loss of Mike Leach. Overall, whatever happens this season is a wash.
11. Florida
Last week: N/A
Result: 24-11 loss to No. 14 Utah
Florida may not be this bad. The Gators just looked it. Theirs is an offense that will struggle to score against just about everyone.
12. Auburn
Last week: N/A
Result: 59-14 win over Massachusetts
We’re lower on Auburn than most. Probably because we’re lower on their head coach than most. Given the talent on the roster, if Auburn ends up at No. 12, something fishy is going on.
13. Vanderbilt
Last week: N/A
Result: 47-13 win over Alabama A&M
Ladies and gentlemen, the only 2-0 team in the SEC. Vanderbilt is as good as it has been in about a decade. That might not reflect in the win-loss record, but for now, it’s enough to give them a prize at No. 13 instead of No. 14.
14. Missouri
Last week: N/A
Result: 35-10 win over South Dakota
Someone has to be last. It might actually be Vanderbilt. But consider Missouri had the least impressive (but still nice) win over an FCS team among all SECers in Week 1, the Tigers are at the bottom.