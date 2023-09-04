SEC Power Rankings: Week 1 – LSU, South Carolina fall; Arkansas moves up

The first week of the college football season was not what most would call memorable.

Only one game in FBS featured ranked opponents playing each other. And even it wasn’t close as No. 8 Florida State rolled No. 5 LSU, 45-24. That result – and South Carolina’s against North Carolina – led to an unexpected first batch of SEC power rankings.

The rest of the league, by the way, find themselves winners. Oh, except for Florida, whose Gators looked so rough one our own writers here at Razorbacks Wire is wondering if Billy Napier is the Florida version of Chad Morris.

So just how does the league look after the first week of games? Well, that’s below. But trust us when we say things won’t stay that way for more than two more weeks. The SEC looks a middle-heavy as it has in years, leading to a potential mess…in the best possible way, of course.

1. Georgia

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Last week: N/A

Week 1: 48-7 win over Tennessee Martin

Until the Bulldogs are beaten, they are No. 1. Georgia could even come down to the wire against an FCS team and we’re keeping them right here. Not fair? Win two titles in a row, then complain.

2. Alabama

Sep 2, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Kendrick Blackshire (40) celebrates after stripping the ball from a Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders receiver to create a turnover during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 56-7. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: N/A

Result: 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee

Nothing was answered for Alabama – or anyone else among the winners – in Week 1. Jalen Milroe is the clear quarterback, anyway. For now.

3. Tennessee

Tennessee offensive lineman Jackson Lampley (75) greets fans after a game between Tennessee and Virginia in Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Tennessee defeated Virginia 49-13.

Last week: N/A

Result: 49-13 win over Virginia

Virginia isn’t good, but at least the Cavaliers are a power-conference team. Tennessee may not be national-title good, but then again, in a year like this in the SEC, an upset of Georgia may be all that’s needed.

4. LSU

Tigers Head Coach Brian Kelly during the LSU Tigers Spring Game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY NETWORK. Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Lsu Spring Football 9685 2

Last week: N/A

Result: 45-24 loss to Florida State

If you thought LSU was dropping any further than No. 4, you’re crazy. Florida State may have the No. 1 Heisman Trophy candidate in the country outside of California. Now, if this keeps up? Drop the Tigers like flies.

Sep 2, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) reacts with Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen JJ Pegues (89) after a touchdown during the second half against the Mercer Bears at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: N/A

Result: 73-7 win over Mercer

This is, for now, the clear cut line of delienation between the championships contenders (no matter how light) and the good-not-great bunch. Ole Miss lives in that category the last few years.

6. Texas A&M

Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jacoby Mathews (2), defensive lineman Fadil Diggs (10) and defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) react to a tackle for a loss during the fourth quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: N/A

Result: 52-10 win over New Mexico

Jimbo Fisher needs Bobby Petrino. Fisher, one of the highest paid coaches in the nation, has underachieved at Texas A&M, largely because of a stagnant offense. Fifty-two points is a start for the new offensive coordinator Petrino.

Sep 2, 2023; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during pregame warmups prior to facing the Western Carolina Catamounts at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: N/A

Result: 56-13 win over Western Carolina

KJ Jefferson is just as much a man as ever. Arkansas will need more than their darkhorse Heisman quarterback. Might take a few weeks to figure out just what the Hogs have other than him, though.

Sep 2, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary (13) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Ball State Cardinals at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: N/A

Result: 44-14 win over Ball State

Devin Leary could end up with the best passing numbers in the SEC. Kentucky is the sort of team that can upset the best, but are probably bound for eight wins in a weak East.

9. South Carolina

Sep 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: N/A

Result: 31-17 loss to No. 21 North Carolina

Why Spencer Rattler draws so much animus from college football fans is beyond me. North Carolina is a solid team and the Gamecocks didn’t exactly get run. They’ll be OK. Maybe better than that.

Sep 2, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Zach Arnett walks off the field after the game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: N/A

Result: 48-7 win over Southeastern Louisiana

Who knows right now. Mississippi State is a program still reeling from the loss of Mike Leach. Overall, whatever happens this season is a wash.

11. Florida

Sep 24, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: N/A

Result: 24-11 loss to No. 14 Utah

Florida may not be this bad. The Gators just looked it. Theirs is an offense that will struggle to score against just about everyone.

12. Auburn

Auburn Tigers running back Sean Jackson (44) breaks the tackle of UMass Minuteman linebacker Jalen Harrell (0) and carries the ball for a long touchdown run during their game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the Auburn University campus in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday September 2, 2023.

Last week: N/A

Result: 59-14 win over Massachusetts

We’re lower on Auburn than most. Probably because we’re lower on their head coach than most. Given the talent on the roster, if Auburn ends up at No. 12, something fishy is going on.

13. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander (28) and cornerback Trudell Berry (30) celebrate after their 47-13 victory against Alabama A&M at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Last week: N/A

Result: 47-13 win over Alabama A&M

Ladies and gentlemen, the only 2-0 team in the SEC. Vanderbilt is as good as it has been in about a decade. That might not reflect in the win-loss record, but for now, it’s enough to give them a prize at No. 13 instead of No. 14.

The Missouri offensive line huddles before MU’s 35-10 win over South Dakota at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Last week: N/A

Result: 35-10 win over South Dakota

Someone has to be last. It might actually be Vanderbilt. But consider Missouri had the least impressive (but still nice) win over an FCS team among all SECers in Week 1, the Tigers are at the bottom.

