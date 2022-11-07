SEC power rankings: Two highly-ranked teams lose while others bounce back

Week 10 brought about a lot of changes in the Southeastern Conference. For one, Georgia was able to knock off Tennessee in one of the most anticipated matchups in years. LSU was able to fend off Alabama in overtime to increase its odds of reaching a conference championship game as well as increase the possibility to make the College Football Playoff.

Other programs like Texas A&M, Auburn, and Arkansas continued to spiral downwards with tough losses. On the other hand, schools like Kentucky, Mississippi State, South Carolina, and Florida were able to get back on the right track.

Missouri and Vanderbilt continue to struggle in the conference. After the flurry of conference games this past weekend, Roll Tide Wire breaks down the latest SEC power rankings.

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-6)

Vanderbilt started the season on a good note with a 3-1 record. However, it has since dropped five games in a row. Clark Lea’s squad cannot find a rhythm on offense, and the defense is giving up a lot of points. The Commodores will need to address these issues to give themselves the best chance to win.

Auburn Tigers (3-6)

Despite the valiant effort from Auburn in the second half, the team was unable to win in overtime against Mississippi State. Interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams made things interesting in the second half as his team rallied from being down by 18 points at halftime. That is something positive to hold on to as the Tigers head into the Week 11 matchup against Texas A&M.

Texas A&M Aggies (3-6)

Things continue to go from bad to worse in College Station. Jimbo Fisher’s squad has now lost the past five games with each of them coming against conference foes. The Aggies haven’t been able to sustain success on offense ever since its top playmaker Ainias Smith went down with a season-ending injury. Fisher and the rest of the staff will have to get the players to buy in with all of the off-the-field issues as well as the injuries that have plagued their roster. The talent is there, but it hasn’t shown up to this point.

Missouri Tigers (4-5)

Missouri has lost four conference games by a combined 18 points. The defense has been able to sustain success. However, the offensive side of the ball hasn’t capitalized enough in crunch time to win the Tigers some of its close games. Eliah Drinkwitz’s squad has shown a lot of grit and toughness. The Tigers will have a big challenge as the team travels to Knoxville to take on Tennessee in Week 11.

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4)

Arkansas has had one of the tougher schedules in the country and it has shown so far this season. Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks have struggled down the stretch despite being healthy for the most part this season. The Hogs will be tasked with facing an LSU team that is fresh off an overtime upset against Alabama. It will be interesting to see how the team responds to even more adversity.

Florida Gators (5-4)

The Gators lost a leader and one of their best players after the Georgia game with linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. being dismissed from the team. That didn’t stop the Gators from putting on a scoring clinic in College Station in Week 10. Billy Napier’s squad was able to defeat the Aggies in a game that was big for both programs. Now, after a much-needed win, the Gators will collide with South Carolina in Week 11.

South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3)

After the Gamecocks’ four-game win streak was snapped by Missouri last week, some may have expected a let down in Week 10. That wasn’t the case on Saturday night as Shane Beamer’s squad pulled out a 38-27 victory on the road against Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks have a big game in Week 11 as the teams will travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators.

Kentucky Wildcats (6-3)

Kentucky was coming off a gut-wrenching loss at the hands of Tennessee in Week 9. However, the Wildcats were able to pull out a victory on the road against Missouri in Week 10. Mark Stoops’ squad has had its share of ups and downs. Nonetheless, it still has a chance to have a ten-win season. The Wildcats will face Vanderbilt in Week 11.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-3)

Mississippi State got off to a hot start against Auburn on Saturday night. However, the Tigers surged back and sent the game to overtime. Fortunately for Mike Leach’s squad, the Bulldogs came away victorious. Now, it will be faced with one of its toughest matchups of the season as the team hosts Georgia in Week 11. This will be a huge game for both Bulldogs one might say.

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Ole Miss has been led by the two tailbacks this season in Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans. Lane Kiffin’s squad did not play in Week 10 and has had two weeks to prepare for Alabama. With the Crimson Tide still recovering from the loss, the Rebels could make another statement as to why they are one of the premier teams in the conference as well as the country. This game will be pivotal for both programs and their hopes of having any kind of chance to make the SEC Championship.

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)

Alabama suffered its’ second loss of the season on Saturday night against LSU. The Crimson Tide has not lost more than two games since 2010 when the team finished with a 10-3 record. Nick Saban’s squad is likely out of the playoffs barring a miracle. The Crimson Tide will have a chance to bounce back against a good Ole Miss team in the Week 11 matchup.

LSU Tigers (7-2)

LSU was able to pull off the upset against Alabama on Saturday night. Brian Kelly was able to get his first-ever win over the Crimson Tide. The victory allows the Tigers to control their own destiny in terms of reaching the SEC Championship. The team will travel to Fayetteville in Week 11 to take on Arkansas. With a win, the Tigers would be back in the conference championship.

Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)

Unfortunately for Tennessee, the possible undefeated season ended in Week 10 with a road loss to Georgia. However, the Volunteers will still be under heavy consideration to reach the College Football Playoffs if it can win the last three games. Josh Heupel’s squad has one blemish on their record and has been flawless up to this point. Nevertheless, the Vols drop to No. 2 in the latest conference power rankings.

Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

In Week 10, Georgia proved why it is the best team in the conference this season. The Bulldogs were able to knock off an undefeated Tennessee squad that was virtually unstoppable on offense up until this past weekend. Kirby Smart’s squad made a huge statement as the team will now look to prepare for Mississippi State in Week 10. After the massive victory, the Bulldogs sit atop the latest conference power rankings.

