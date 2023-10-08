SEC Power Rankings: Top Dawg reminder, a gem from Jimbo, and email advice for Dan Enos

Nobody's kicking Georgia off the top of the SEC heap. Not after the Bulldogs' home dismantling of a Kentucky team that some considered (see last week's power poll) to be the league's second-best squad. It was quite a flex in Athens. And quite a flop in Columbia, where Missouri had LSU beaten early and late, but not late enough. Meanwhile, don't everyone email Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos all at once. Onto the rankings!

1. Georgia (6-0, 3-0 SEC)

Last week: 1

This week: at Vanderbilt

What to know: There's an adage about letting sleeping Dawgs lie, and Kentucky ignored it.

QUIETING CRITICS: Carson Beck, Georgia football offense burns Kentucky in big Bulldog victory

Last week: 3

This week: vs. Texas A&M

What to know: The Vols take on the Aggies this week for just the third time, with their third different head coach, since Texas A&M joined the SEC.

Last week: 4

This week: vs. Arkansas

What to know: If you had already thrown Alabama's chances of winning the SEC West in the trash, throw some gloves on and start digging.

Last week: 5

This week: Idle

What to know: The Ole Miss fan base, once wired for disappointment, is slowly being reprogrammed for greater expectations. Lane Kiffin contract extension coming in 3 ... 2 ... 1 ...

5. Kentucky (5-1, 2-1)

Last week: 2

This week: vs. Missouri

What to know: "... there's no excuse not to hit some of those passes." - Mark Stoops on Devin Leary. After a blowout loss to Georgia, there's no excuse to keep UK in the top three of the power poll. - Me on Stoops' team.

BACK TO REALITY: Battle of SEC unbeatens proves to be no contest: Kentucky football dominated by Georgia

6. LSU (4-2, 3-1)

Last week: 7

This week: vs. Auburn

What to know: After his team was shredded all day by the Mizzou passing attack, credit coach Brian Kelly with the understatement of the year in the SEC: "We're not going to reinvent the Bears defense from '86" Also, the Bears' most famous D was '85, coach.

7. Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1)

Last week: 6

This week: at Tennessee

What to know: Jimbo gem from the post-Alabama loss press conference: "Hindsight is 50/50." And the Aggies' chances in the SEC West aren't.

Last week: 9

This week: at South Carolina

What to know: The Fighting Napiers won minus their top running back, minus their starting left tackle, minus their starting center, and minus any threat from Vanderbilt.

9. Missouri (5-1, 1-1)

Last week: 8

This week: at Kentucky

What to know: Watching Luther Burden demolish the LSU secondary was like watching Basset Hounds chase a squirrel.

Last week: 10

This week: at LSU

What to know: If you're at all worried about the Tigers' offense, don't be. They play LSU this week!

11. South Carolina (2-3, 1-2)

Last week: 11

This week: vs. Florida

What to know: After getting hammered by Tennessee, the Gamecocks' idle week probably came at the right time.

12. Arkansas (2-4, 0-3)

Last week: 12

This week: at Alabama

What to know: Three words of advice for offensive coordinator Dan Enos: alternate email address.

OPPOSING VIEW: Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin breaks down Arkansas win

Last week: 13

This week: Idle

What to know: This just isn't how it was supposed to go for decorated MSU QB Will Rogers in his final year. From throwing far fewer passes, to splitting time with Mike Wright, to now, an injury. Oh yeah, MSU beat Western Michigan.

14. Vanderbilt (2-5, 0-3)

Last week: 14

This week: vs. Georgia

What to know: If the Commodores were allowed to play 12 against the Bulldogs, would it matter?

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: SEC Power Rankings: Top Dawg reminder, Jimbo's gem and Dan Enos emails