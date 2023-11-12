SEC Power Rankings: Rat traps (real ones), the All-Maroon Bowl and birthdays (crud yeah!)

Got Georgia on your mind? How can you not after the Bulldogs grinded Ole Miss into powder (blue)? And speaking of blue going bad, what happened to Kentucky at home against Alabama? Florida blue caught a loss, too. Meanwhile, with two weeks left to go in the regular season, it's the bluebloods (Georgia and Alabama) headed to the SEC title game.

Onto the rankings!

1. Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC)

Last week: 1

This week: at Tennessee

What to know: Brock Bowers is back, but Georgia never left. In fact, they were somehow better without him.

2. Alabama (9-1, 7-0)

Last week: 2

This week: vs. Chattanooga

What to know: For a $288 million facility, you'd think the SEC West champs could keep the rats out of the building.

GOODBREAD: This Alabama team is better than I gave it credit for. Here's my mea culpa

3. Ole Miss (8-2, 5-2)

Last week: 3

This week: vs. Louisiana-Monroe

What to know: It's going to be Lane Kiffin's best year at Ole Miss, but Saturday at Georgia was far from his best night.

Last week: 4

This week: vs. Georgia State

What to know: In his last seven quarters, subtracting the concussion protocol that cost him the fourth quarter at Alabama, QB Jayden Daniels has thrown for 591 yards and rushed for 397. Coach Brian Kelly called him the best player in the game. No argument here.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels attempts to leap over Florida Gators linebacker Mannie Nunnery.

Last week: 6

This week: vs. Florida

What to know: Maybe Michigan OC Sherrone Moore, who stepped in for the suspended Jim Harbaugh and promptly four-lettered his way through a post-game interview, could take a lesson from Eli "Crud Yeah" Drinkwitz about cleaning up his mouth for television.

6. Tennessee (7-3, 3-3)

Last week: 5

This week: vs. Georgia

What to know: If you thought the Vols had a shot at home against Georgia, Missouri told you otherwise.

Tennessee's Dee Williams tries to escape the Missouri defense during a college football game at Faurot Field on Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

7. Texas A&M (6-4, 4-3)

Last week: 8

This week: vs. Abilene Christian

What to know: Aggies win the Maroon Bowl but lost their coach when Jimbo Fisher was fired. Silly season is officially underway.

8. Kentucky (6-4, 3-4)

Last week: 7

This week: at South Carolina

What to know: Kentucky's crowd makes more noise for layup lines than it made in a 49-21 loss to Alabama.

STRUGGLING: Unpacking Mark Stoops' 1-18 record vs. top-10 teams after Kentucky loss to Alabama

Last week: 9

This week: vs. New Mexico State

What to know: The good news: three straight SEC wins for the Tigers. The bad news? Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Arkansas aren't exactly measuring sticks.

10. Florida (5-5, 3-4)

Last week: 10

This week: at Missouri

What to know: Florida must finish the year with at least a split against Missouri on the road and rival FSU at home to reach bowl eligibility. And they don't look up to either task.

11. South Carolina (4-6, 2-5)

Last week: 13

This week: vs. Kentucky

What to know: A 24-hour rule to enjoy a win over Vanderbilt? Make it 12.

12. Mississippi State (4-6, 1-6)

Last week: 11

This week: vs. Southern Miss

What to know: MSU has scored 33 points total over its last four games. Coach Zach Arnett could've named veteran QB Will Rogers as his first offensive coordinator and scored more than this.

13. Arkansas (3-7, 1-6)

Last week: 12

This week: vs. Florida International

What to know: When you give up 500-plus yards to Auburn's offense, you know the wheels have come off.

ON NOTICE: Stunning loss puts faith in Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman on notice

14. Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7)

Last week: 14

This week: Idle.

What to know: Vandy coach Clark Lea celebrated a birthday Saturday. In a 47-6 loss, South Carolina even blew out his candles.

