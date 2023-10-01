SEC Power Rankings: Ole Miss moves up two spots, but security gets flagged for targeting

Seven SEC vs. SEC games gave us some much clearer ideas about where things stand on Saturday, and they don't stand well for LSU, Florida or Auburn, who all absorbed their second September loss. Meanwhile, if you had Georgia, Kentucky and Missouri as the last three unbeatens on your SEC bingo card, come claim your prize. And on the crazy meter that only college football can provide, we had an assistant coach quote-tweeting fan criticism, a security guard decking a female field-stormer with a high elbow, and Terry Saban dialing in Angry Nick Saban. Onto the rankings!

1. Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC)

Last week: 1

This week: vs. Kentucky

What to know: Did anyone see Brock Bowers change clothes in a phone booth at halftime of the Auburn game? Because he played the second half with a red cape that saved his team from doom, and matched the Dawgs' uniform nicely.

2. Kentucky (5-0, 2-0)

Last week: 3

This week: at Georgia

What to know: The name is Ray Davis, and after a 280-yard rushing performance to lead a thumping of Florida, the Gators saw enough of the back of his jersey not to forget anytime soon.

Last week: 5

This week: Idle

What to know: If Joe Milton isn't the answer, Tennessee's running game might be,

LATEST ON MCCOY: Here's who Tennessee football will turn to following Bru McCoy injury

ADAMS: Cooper Mays back, secondary better - two reasons why I like Tennessee football more

Last week: 6

This week: at Texas A&M

What to know: UA coach Nick Saban's wife Terry gave us all the gift of unleashing Saban's angry side in a win over Mississippi State, which never fails to entertain.

Last week: 7

This week: vs. Arkansas

What to know: Congrats to Ole Miss on a wild, 55-49 win over LSU. Now if we can just get Rebels security flagged for targeting: this forearm shiver to a female field-stormer was clearly to the head/neck area.

6. Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0)

Last week: 8

This week: vs Alabama

What to know: The Jimbo-Saban battle is upon us, and after a rough start to the season for both their teams, that game just might decide the SEC West.

7. LSU (3-2, 2-1)

Last week: 2

This week: at Missouri

What to know: In a loss to Ole Miss, LSU gave up 317 yards on the ground and 389 through the air without recording a sack. Now, can we gear down on all the hype about LSU's defensive line?

8. Missouri (5-0, 1-0)

Last week: 9

This week: vs. LSU

What to know: OK, I'm burning my self-allotted one 'show me' of the season on Mizzou right here. The Tigers are unbeaten, but their best win is a Kansas State team that hasn't beaten anyone, either. Show me a win over LSU, and the West Division will be well on the way to its worst season in memory.

9. Florida (3-2, 1-1)

Last week: 4

This week: vs. Vanderbilt

What to know: A third consecutive loss in the Kentucky series, and this one not even competitive? That sound you just heard was all the air coming out of the Gators' win over Tennessee.

10. Auburn (3-2, 0-2)

Last week: 10

This week: Idle

What to know: Good for defensive coordinator Ron Roberts for setting a fan straight on social media over whether Georgia star TE Brock Bowers was double-covered in a loss to Georgia. Now, about how double-coverage could possibly allow Bowers 121 fourth-quarter receiving yards ...

Last week: 11

This week: Idle

What to know: The Gamecocks' backup quarterback is Luke Doty, and if they don't start protecting Spencer Rattler (22 sacks in five games), this probably won't be the last time you hear Doty's name.

12. Arkansas (2-3, 0-2)

Last week: 12

This week: at Ole Miss

What to know: Coach Sam Pittman has deleted his X account, formerly the Twitter platform, because of its negativity. Coming off a third straight loss, his players should consider the same.

13. Mississippi State (2-3, 0-3)

Last week: 13

This week: vs. Western Michigan

What to know: After nothing went right for Mississippi State in a 40-17 loss to Alabama, coach Zach Arnett was mistakenly handed halftime stats for his postgame press conference. Hopefully, he didn't get a speeding ticket on the way home.

14. Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2)

Last week: 14

This week: at Florida

What to know: The Commodores need to shorten games to help keep them close, but it's hard to do so with a ' rushing attack that delivered just 41 yards in a loss to Missouri, and is now averaging fewer than 100 per game,

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast.

