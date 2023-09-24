SEC Power Rankings: LSU survives while Ole Miss slides | Goodbread

The three still-undefeated teams in the SEC right now? Georgia, Kentucky and Missouri. One of these things is not like the others. And this season, to be sure, isn't like most others, either. It was another wild week in the SEC, highlighted by LSU's survival of Arkansas and Alabama's much-needed flex against Ole Miss. It included the catch of the year in Gainesville, and a memorable oops moment from Jimbo Fisher in College Station. Onto the rankings!

1. Georgia

Last week: 1

This week: at Auburn

What to know: Don't be fooled by the 'Georgia's not Georgia' crowd. The Bulldogs still have plenty of bite.

REPORT CARD: How did we grade Georgia football's offense and defense in win over UAB?

2. LSU

Last week: 2

This week: at Ole Miss

What to know: LSU bringing Cajun food to the Ole Miss pre-game party would be an epic combination, if we could just ensure there wouldn't be too much brawling in the Grove.

Malik Nabers 8 celebrates after touchdowns as the LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Sept. 23, 2023.

3. Kentucky

Last week: 4

This week: vs Florida

What to know: With a win over Vanderbilt, the 4-0 Wildcats are now onto the second course of a dessert-first schedule.

4. Florida

Last week: 5

This week: at Kentucky

What to know: I'll go ahead and call this now, even though it's only September. You won't see a better catch all season than Ricky Pearsall's grab in UF's win over Charlotte.

Last week: 6

This week: vs South Carolina

What to know: If the Gamecocks had any doubts about the threat Joe Milton poses on the option keeper, the first play of UT's win over UTSA will end them.

6. Alabama

Last week: 7

This week: at Mississippi State

What to know: When you run a QB sneak on what you think is a 3rd-and-short, when it's actually 1st-and-10, the football gods aren't with you, per Nick Saban. After a win vs. Ole Miss, the Tide must now get right with the god of pass protection.

GOODBREAD: Why Alabama football's biggest play in win over Ole Miss was also its scariest

7. Ole Miss

Last week: 3

This week: vs LSU

What to know: Unfortunately for Lane Kiffin, the small club of former Nick Saban assistants to beat the GOAT — a group of only three — wasn't taking new members on Saturday.

Sep 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Malachi Moore (13) hits Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) and causes an incomplete pass on fourth down at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Mississippi 24-10. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

8. Texas A&M

Last week: 8

This week: at Arkansas

What to know: Aggies over Auburn, with Jimbo Fisher serving as the 12th man.

9. Missouri

Last week: 11

This week: at Vanderbilt

What to know: Three straight wins by a touchdown or less? I'll have what Drink is drinking.

10. Auburn

Last week: 9

This week: vs Georgia

What to know: Zero offensive touchdowns in a loss to TAMU? Hugh Freeze's offensive genius, apparently, takes a little time to thaw out.

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bobby Taylor (9) tackles Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

11. South Carolina

Last week: 12

This week: at Tennessee

What to know: It was only fitting that on the night Alshon Jeffery's jersey was retired, a Gamecocks receiver had a very Jeffery-like game.

12. Arkansas

Last week: 10

This week: vs Texas A&M

What to know: After a loss to LSU in the Battle for the Boot, the trophy stays in Baton Rouge. Arkansas gets another shot at it on the SEC's stop-gap 2024 schedule. After that? The Boot probably gets the boot.

13. Mississippi State

Last week: 13

This week: vs Alabama

What to know: Here's some music to Jalen Milroe's ears: the last two starting quarterbacks to face the MSU defense (Jayden Daniels, Spencer Rattler) completed 48 of 54 passes on the Bulldogs.

REPORT CARD: Mississippi State football offense outperforms defense vs South Carolina. Here's our grades.

14. Vanderbilt

Last week: 14

This week: vs Missouri

What to know: The Commodores, at least, figured to be in good shape at quarterback this season. Maybe now, not so much.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Tuscaloosa News sport columnist Chase Goodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: SEC Power Rankings: LSU survives while Ole Miss slides