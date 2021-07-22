What would the SEC power rankings look like with OU-Texas added to the mix

While the college football world is monitoring the situation down in Oklahoma and Texas, it got the wheels turning regarding the Longhorns and Sooners coming to the Southeastern Conference.

The addition of two teams would cause some shuffling in the SEC Conference, the SEC Network shared some of their thoughts on how it could all play out.

Whether it would be a four-team pod for the alignment or going with two eight-team divisions, the SEC could very well get shuffled quite a bit. The question remains, how do the two teams fit in the SEC Conference?

We attempt to power rank all 16 teams for this hypothetical situation if the realignment happened ahead of the 2021 college football season.

Alabama Crimson Tide

After winning the College Football Playoff's national championship in 2020, the Alabama Crimson Tide is loading up again. This time with a new quarterback in Bryce Young. They are the team to beat as long as Nick Saban is pulling the strings.

Oklahoma Sooners

This is where the Oklahoma Sooners fall in the hierarchy of the SEC, right behind Alabama. They have a loaded offensive team led by Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler. Alex Grinch has the defense steadily improving and Lincoln Riley might have his most complete team yet. Last season Oklahoma absolutely throttled the Florida Gators in the Cotton Bowl, 55-20.

Georgia Bulldogs

With JT Daniels under center and a new pass catcher in former LSU Tiger Arik Gilbert, the Bulldogs are poised to take the East away from Florida. They just might find their way back to the SEC title game to battle Alabama in 2021.

Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies were just one step away from the CFP in 2020, with Kellen Mond out the door the team turns to a new quarterback in 2021. Isaiah Spiller will look to do most of the heavy lifting for Texas A&M.

Florida Gators

Dan Mullen had the Florida Gators on the doorstep of the CFP but the losses to LSU and Alabama prevented any such occurrence. They met Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl, but it wasn't even close. New quarterback Emory Jones hopes to show they can hold off UGA again.

Texas Longhorns

Seems fitting for the Texas Longhorns to be just behind the top five teams. With new head Steve Sarkisian, that could change in the near future. Hudson Card or Casey Thompson looks to bring the Longhorns back into the national conversation. They might be a couple of seasons away.

LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers are a major question mark for the upcoming season. Ed Orgeron replaced both coordinators with Jake Peetz and Daronte Jones coming in from the NFL. The big questions surround how quickly they can get their systems in place and who will be the quarterback? They have the talent to challenge the top teams if they can get everyone to gel.

Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss reminded me of a Big 12 squad in 2020, all offense and lacking on the defensive side of the ball. Against LSU and Alabama, Lane Kiffins' team scored 48 points in each game. The only problem is that his defense gave up 53 and 63 in those same contests. Matt Corral is ready to lead the offense but who will step up for the defense?

Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky looks to get into the conversation in the East with Florida and Georgia. They will need to rely on their run game and the front seven on defense to do so, but don't count them out just yet.

Missouri Tigers

Missouri's success might just depend on quarterback Connor Bazelak. If he can be consistent on the football field for the Tigers, Mizzou might have a chance in the East.

Auburn Tigers

Each year it seems we are waiting on Bo Nix to rise to the occasion. With Gus Malzahn out and Bryan Harsin in, maybe he has what it takes to get the most out of the former five-star recruit for Auburn.

South Carolina Gamecocks

It will quite interesting to watch how the South Carolina team does in 2021. New head coach Shane Beamer arrives from Oklahoma, where he was the tight ends coach. Beamer was on the staff in South Carolina from 2007-2010.

Tennessee Vols

Another head coach with Oklahoma ties, Josh Heupel takes over for the embattled Jeremy Pruitt. He was ushered out the door when an investigation found evidence of recruiting violations. Heupel comes over from Central Florida to take over the program. He played and coached for the Sooners before his first stop in the SEC with Missouri.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Last season MSU sent shockwaves after just one game when they knocked off the defending champs in Death Valley. Following that game the Bulldogs ran into tough sledding, they need a better effort in year two of the Mike Leach era.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas finished ahead of South Carolina in the standings, but with a full slate of games in 2021, they land just ahead of last-place Vanderbilt here. Their matchup with Texas will be a good barometer early on in the season.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Last season Vandy finished with a record of 0-9, it would be hard to fathom they would improve enough to get out of the bottom spot in the SEC.

