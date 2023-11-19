SEC Power Rankings: Kentucky slide continues, Dolly sings Rocky Top, Auburn vomits cupcake

No, nobody can beat the Bulldogs. Not in the regular season, anyway. Georgia capped its third consecutive 8-0 regular-season run through the SEC with a resounding win over Tennessee on Saturday, making the No. 1 spot in the power poll another copy/paste job. In fact, the top half of the league stayed put from last week. The fun is always at the back of the bus, where Auburn's disastrous performance shook things up, along with South Carolina's win over Kentucky. Onto the rankings!

1. Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC)

Last week: 1

This week: at Georgia Tech

What to know: The last time Georgia lost a football game, its mascot, UGA XI, wasn't even born yet.

Last week: 2

This week: at Auburn

What to know: UT-Chattanooga put up all the fight of a fly against a windshield.

GOODBREAD: A few Alabama players sat out UTC game ahead of Iron Bowl, and so did I

Last week: 3

This week: at Mississippi State

What to know: So is Jaxson Dart staying at Ole Miss or turning pro? All we know is, Lane Kiffin spoke out of school. Can you believe it?

Last week: 4

This week: vs. Texas A&M

What to know: Chalk up another 500-plus total yards and six TD passes for Jayden Daniels. Texas A&M fans who make the trip to Baton Rouge will finally get to see some offense.

Last week: 5

This week: at Arkansas

What to know: Eli Drinkwitz stood on business again. And stood on Florida's bowl chances, too.

6. Tennessee (7-4, 3-4)

Last week: 6

This week: vs. Vanderbilt

What to know: Dolly sang Rocky Top, but the Vols hit all the wrong notes in an ugly loss to Georgia.

Dolly Parton sings Rocky Top during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

7. Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3)

Last week: 7

This week: at LSU

What to know: After TAMU coughed up $76 million to buyout Jimbo Fisher, Abilene Christian cashed its check for a 38-10 loss at the first bank it saw leaving College Station.

8. South Carolina (5-6, 3-5)

Last week: 11

This week: vs. Clemson

What to know: Bowling Gamecocks? Believe it or not, it could still happen.

9. Kentucky (6-5, 3-5)

Last week: 8

This week: at Louisville

What to know: So, how much in NIL donations does it take to beat South Carolina, Mark?

OOPS: 'That's 100% on us': Kentucky offense takes blame; takeaways from loss to South Carolina

10. Florida (5-6, 3-5)

Last week: 10

This week: vs. Florida State

What to know: A home upset of an FSU team that will have to play a backup quarterback would make the Gators bowl eligible and spoil an archrival's national title hopes. That would definitely stop some bleeding for Billy Napier.

11. Auburn (6-5, 3-4)

Last week: 9

This week: vs. Alabama

What to know: The Tigers got to six wins for bowl eligibility, then made a bid for the worst bowl possible by losing to New Mexico State.

12. Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6)

Last week: 12

This week: vs. Ole Miss

What to know: We know at least one guy who hasn't given up on the season: Bulldogs LB Nathaniel Watson made 21 tackles in a win over Southern Miss.

Nov 18, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles running back Frank Gore Jr. (3) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

13. Arkansas (4-7, 1-6)

Last week: 13

This week: vs. Missouri

What to know: It's spoiler time in Fayetteville with Mizzou coming to town.

14. Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7)

Last week: 14

This week: at Tennessee

What to know: The Commodores were idle last week, because after nine losses, a breather can make all the difference!

