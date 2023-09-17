SEC Power Rankings: Kentucky better than Alabama ... in football? The apocalypse is here

Some shine came off the SEC"s sterling reputation in the season's first three weeks, and we're now mercifully into the SEC vs. SEC portion of the program. Georgia, LSU and Florida got off to 1-0 starts in league play. Meanwhile, Alabama has fallen squarely to the middle of the pack after an uninspiring win over South Florida, and Arkansas suffered its first loss to BYU. It's getting easier to build these rankings from the bottom up.

1. Georgia

Last week: 1

This week: vs. UAB

What to know: Eventually, Georgia will show up for a game before halftime. But so far, it hasn't had to.

2. LSU

Last week: 3

This week: vs. Arkansas

What to know: The Tigers stretched at a car dealership in Mississippi before trouncing MSU by 27. Easy terms, no money down.

Last week: 4

This week: at Alabama

What to know: Lane Kiffin showed up for work and picked up a hundred-grand bonus. Talk to your bosses, people.

Last week: 6

This week: at Vanderbilt

What to know: Is Kentucky really better than Alabama in football? For the moment, there's no reason to think it isn't. The apocalypse is truly upon us.

The UK student section celebrate as Kentucky Wildcats running back Ray Davis (1) run more than 50 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter against Akron at Kroger Field in Lexington. Sept. 16, 2023

5. Florida

Last week: 12

This week: vs. Charlotte

What to know: Billy Napier now has his signature win, and just in time to turn the heat down in Gainesville.

Last week: 2

This week: vs. UTSA

What to know: Someone tell the Vols the Swamp isn't so scary anymore.

7. Alabama

Last week: 5

This week: vs. Ole Miss

What to know: If Nick Saban's quarterback doesn't emerge soon, he might give the ball boy a tryout.

Sep 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) hands off to Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (5) in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

8. Texas A&M

Last week: 9

This week: vs. Auburn

What to know: With three consecutive games against SEC West foes up next, we're about to learn a lot about the Aggies' place in the division.

9. Auburn

Last week: 11

This week: at Texas A&M

What to know: The respect Auburn is due for a road win at Cal begins revealing itself this week when the Golden Bears visit Washington.

10. Arkansas

Last week: 8

This week: at LSU

What to know: Hogs make the short pronunciation trip from BYU to the Bayou.

Last week: 14

This week: vs. Memphis

What to know: Harrison Mevis broke the SEC record with a 61-yard game-winning field goal against Kansas State. And the highlight just about broke the internet.

Last week: 10

This week: vs. Mississippi State

What to know: If only games lasted 30 minutes, the Gamecocks, who led Georgia 14-3 at the half, would've been the story of the day.

Sep 16, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) runs past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (46) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

13. Mississippi State

Last week: 7

This week: at South Carolina

What to know: Cowbells went quiet in Starkville in a blowout loss to LSU, but not as quiet as the MSU offense.

14. Vanderbilt

Last week: 13

This week: vs. Kentucky

What to know: A UNLV field goal with :05 left sent the Commodores home losers. Everyone goes to the airport with empty pockets.

