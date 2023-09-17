SEC Power Rankings: Kentucky better than Alabama ... in football? The apocalypse is here
Some shine came off the SEC"s sterling reputation in the season's first three weeks, and we're now mercifully into the SEC vs. SEC portion of the program. Georgia, LSU and Florida got off to 1-0 starts in league play. Meanwhile, Alabama has fallen squarely to the middle of the pack after an uninspiring win over South Florida, and Arkansas suffered its first loss to BYU. It's getting easier to build these rankings from the bottom up.
1. Georgia
Last week: 1
This week: vs. UAB
What to know: Eventually, Georgia will show up for a game before halftime. But so far, it hasn't had to.
2. LSU
Last week: 3
This week: vs. Arkansas
What to know: The Tigers stretched at a car dealership in Mississippi before trouncing MSU by 27. Easy terms, no money down.
3. Ole Miss
Last week: 4
This week: at Alabama
What to know: Lane Kiffin showed up for work and picked up a hundred-grand bonus. Talk to your bosses, people.
REBELS: Ole Miss football has the ingredients to be special. Lane Kiffin has a week to nail the recipe
COOK COOKS: How Brady Cook shut out the noise, had career day as Mizzou football beat Kansas State
4. Kentucky
Last week: 6
This week: at Vanderbilt
What to know: Is Kentucky really better than Alabama in football? For the moment, there's no reason to think it isn't. The apocalypse is truly upon us.
5. Florida
Last week: 12
This week: vs. Charlotte
What to know: Billy Napier now has his signature win, and just in time to turn the heat down in Gainesville.
6. Tennessee
Last week: 2
This week: vs. UTSA
What to know: Someone tell the Vols the Swamp isn't so scary anymore.
7. Alabama
Last week: 5
This week: vs. Ole Miss
What to know: If Nick Saban's quarterback doesn't emerge soon, he might give the ball boy a tryout.
8. Texas A&M
Last week: 9
This week: vs. Auburn
What to know: With three consecutive games against SEC West foes up next, we're about to learn a lot about the Aggies' place in the division.
9. Auburn
Last week: 11
This week: at Texas A&M
What to know: The respect Auburn is due for a road win at Cal begins revealing itself this week when the Golden Bears visit Washington.
10. Arkansas
Last week: 8
This week: at LSU
What to know: Hogs make the short pronunciation trip from BYU to the Bayou.
11. Missouri
Last week: 14
This week: vs. Memphis
What to know: Harrison Mevis broke the SEC record with a 61-yard game-winning field goal against Kansas State. And the highlight just about broke the internet.
12. South Carolina
Last week: 10
This week: vs. Mississippi State
What to know: If only games lasted 30 minutes, the Gamecocks, who led Georgia 14-3 at the half, would've been the story of the day.
13. Mississippi State
Last week: 7
This week: at South Carolina
What to know: Cowbells went quiet in Starkville in a blowout loss to LSU, but not as quiet as the MSU offense.
14. Vanderbilt
Last week: 13
This week: vs. Kentucky
What to know: A UNLV field goal with :05 left sent the Commodores home losers. Everyone goes to the airport with empty pockets.
