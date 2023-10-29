SEC Power Rankings: Georgia's Kirby Smart keeps the top spot, and the receipts, too

It's Georgia's world, and the rest of the SEC is just living in it. What else is anyone to conclude about the two-time defending national champions who, minus their best player (Brock Bowers) just dismantled Florida by 23 points on a neutral field? Meanwhile, Georgia's world is South Carolina's nightmare, as the Fighting Beamers are reeling toward sitting out the bowl season. Onto the rankings:

1. Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC)

Last week: 1

This week: vs Missouri

What to know: Putting a beat-down on Florida coach Billy Napier wasn't enough for Kirby Smart, who apparently dropped an elbow on Napier's predecessor, too.

Georgia players celebrate in the stands with fans after their victory over the Florida Gators Saturday night. The annual Florida vs Georgia football game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL, Saturday, October 27, 2023. Georgia walked away with a final score of 43 to 20. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Last week: 2

This week: vs. LSU

What to know: Never mind Alabama, just the team everyone loves to write off sitting in prime position for yet another SEC West title.

Last week: 3

This week: vs. Texas A&M

What to know: Ole Miss will be sending good vibes toward LSU this week; a Tigers win over Alabama would do wonders for the Rebels' hopes of reaching their first ever SEC title game.

4. LSU (6-2, 4-1)

Last week: 5

This week: at Alabama

What to know: The last LSU coach to beat Alabama twice in a row? Les Miles (2010-2011). Brian Kelly's shot comes Saturday, and he'll bring the nation's No. 1-ranked offense to do it.

Last week: 4

This week: vs. UConn

What to know: Minus CB Kamal Hadden, out for the season with a shoulder injury, the Volunteers secondary got picked apart in a win over Kentucky. Joe Milton, however, did some picking of his own.

6. Missouri (7-1, 3-1)

Last week: 6

This week: at Georgia

What to know: If there's not a bonus in Eli Drinkwitz's contract for beating Georgia, there should be.

7. Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2)

Last week: 9

This week: at Ole Miss

What to know: The Aggies defense will have to carry the day in Oxford. The offense should have to carry the travel bags.

Texas A&M defensive back Demani Richardson (26) sacks South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

8. Kentucky (5-3, 2-3)

Last week: 7

This week: at Mississippi State

What to know: It's now a three-game skid for a team that, entering Week 6, was ranked No. 2 here. MSU to the rescue.

9. Florida (5-3, 3-2)

Last week: 8

This week: vs. Arkansas

What to know: Over the last three Florida-Georgia games, the Gators have fashioned quite a three-peat of their own: 0-3 and outscored by a combined 119-47.

10. Auburn (4-4, 1-4)

Last week: 10

This week: at Vanderbilt

What to know: Plodding toward bowl eligibility, the Tigers got QB Payton Thorne's best performance of the season in a win over Mississippi State, and he'll probably top that this week in Nashville.

11. Mississippi State (4-4, 1-4)

Last week: 12

This week: vs. Kentucky

What to know: Once again, the season in Starkville has come down to ruining the season in Oxford.

12. South Carolina (2-6, 1-5)

Last week: 11

This week: vs. Jacksonville State

What to know: It's the Gamecock Bowl this week in Columbia, and don't underestimate Jacksonville State's ability to keep this one close. The JSU roosters are 7-2.

13. Arkansas (2-6, 0-5)

Last week: 13

This week: at Florida

What to know: They're counting buyout dollars in Fayetteville, and the math isn't adding up well for Sam Pittman.

14. Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5)

Last week: 14

This week: vs. Auburn

What to know: It's Vanderbilt Homecoming this week! Come for the fun, stay for the parade, leave for the football.

Oct 28, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores defensive back Jaylen Mahoney (23) and Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Kane Patterson (19) tackle Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

