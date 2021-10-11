SEC Power Rankings: Georgia on top, Alabama falls

The Southeastern Conference has a new No. 1 in Georgia after Alabama fell to Texas A&M.

Jimbo Fisher became the first of Nick Saban’s former assistants to beat the legendary coach, and the Aggies earned a bit of respect back that was lost over the first half of the year. Ole Miss and Arkansas had a shootout that only missed overtime on a gutsy two-point conversion call with no time left by Sam Pittman.

Florida struggled to beat Vanderbilt but left with a shutout after three missed field goals from the Commodores. LSU fell to Kentucky, but the big news is the loss of receiver Kayshon Boutte for the rest of the year. We’ll see how the Tigers fare without one of the nation’s best receivers against Florida next week.

Looking at the rest of the conference, Tennessee is starting to pick things up, Missouri is still struggling and Mississippi State dropped two spots without even playing a game. Here’s how all 14 SEC teams stack up halfway through the college football season.

Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2 SEC)

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 14

This week’s game: No. 20 Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0

Next week: South Carolina (3-3, 0-3 SEC)

Vanderbilt didn’t look terrible against Florida in the first half. The Commodores had the ball more often than the Gators, but finishing off drives was a problem. Kicker Randy Bulovas missed three field goals in Gainesville after he’d been the hero in each of Vanderbilt’s wins on the year. South Carolina isn’t great, so next week is a rare opportunity for Vandy to get out of the conference cellar.

South Carolina (3-3, 0-3 SEC)

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week’s rank: 13

This week’s game: Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20

Next week: Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2 SEC)

Story continues

Shane Beamer is trying to change the culture at South Carolina, but it’ll take a few years to get the Gamecocks where they want to be. It became evident that SCAR is still near the bottom of the conference early against Tennessee, which appears headed in the opposite direction. The Volunteers stepped off the gas in the second half after going up 35-0 in the second quarter, but 20 points from the Gamecocks wasn’t enough to make this one competitive.

Missouri (3-3, 0-2 SEC)

Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 12

This week’s game: Missouri 48, North Texas 35

Next week: No. 21 Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC)

It’s been a tough season for Mizzou, but the Tigers nabbed their third win of the year despite some resistance from North Texas. Eli Drinkwitz fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin after a blowout loss to Tennessee, but it’s clear that it’ll take more than a change in leadership to turn the defense around. Tyler Badie is the only consistent bright spot for Missouri so far this year, but he faces some tougher defenses ahead.

LSU (3-3, 1-2 SEC)

Jordan Prather/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 10

This week’s game: No. 16 Kentucky 42, LSU 21

Next week: No. 20 Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC)

LSU doesn’t have a good defense or a consistent running game, but at least the connection between Max Johnson and Kayshon Boutte has grown over the season. Unfortunately, Boutte was carted off the field on Saturday in the fourth quarter and is out for the rest of the year. As the losses continue to pile up for LSU, Ed Orgeron’s seat gets hotter and hotter. A home win over Florida next week may cool things down for a bit.

Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1 SEC)

Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 8

This week’s game: BYE

Next week: No. 5 Alabama (5-1, 2-1 SEC)

Mississippi State falls two spots during a bye week because Texas A&M beat Alabama and Tennessee’s offense is starting to click. While the Bulldogs did upset A&M themselves, I’m not giving them much of a chance against an angry Nick Saban and company next week. That being said, a blowout loss won’t hurt too much in next week’s rankings.

Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC)

Calvin Mattheis/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 11

This week’s game: Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20

Next week: No. 13 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC)

Josh Heupel’s fast-paced offense that worked at UCF wasn’t working in his first few games at Tennessee. A quarterback change from Joe Milton to Hendon Hooker seems to have made things click, though, as the Volunteers have put up over 100 combined points over their last two games. Hooker threw for 225 and three touchdowns against South Carolina this week, and the Vols look like a team trending upwards in the SEC.

Auburn (4-2, 1-1 SEC)

Jake Crandall/USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week’s rank: 7

This week’s game: No. 2 Georgia 34, No. 18 Auburn 10

Next week: No. 17 Arkanasas (4-2, 1-2 SEC)

Auburn fell out of the top 25 this week after losing to Georgia in a convincing fashion. Bo Nix was unable to figure out the Bulldogs’ defense, and Auburn looked far from a team that can compete with the top of the SEC. Still, Arkansas was shut out by Georgia, so maybe the Tigers can prove themselves as a solid second-tier team against the Razorbacks this week.

No. 20 Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC)

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 5

This week’s game: No. 20 Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0

Next week: LSU (3-3, 1-2 SEC)

It’s not often a team falls in the rankings after its defense holds the opposition scoreless, but Florida looked sloppy for the second week in a row against Vanderbilt. A win over LSU may boost the Gators next week on name value alone, but the only real test left for Dan Mullen‘s team is Georgia. Florida’s best chance to make a jump is almost entirely reliant on if the Gators can put up points on the Bulldogs in a few weeks.

No. 21 Texas A&M (4-2, 1-2 SEC)

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Last week’s rank: 9

This week’s game: Texas A&M 41, No. 1 Alabama 38

Next week: Missouri (3-3, 0-2 SEC)

Texas A&M finished what Florida couldn’t and took down the No. 1 team in the country, Alabama. It took a last-second field goal to secure the victory, but Jimbo Fisher will take it as he becomes the first of Nick Saban’s disciples to beat the legendary coach. This win doesn’t make up for every mistake the Aggies have made throughout the season, but beating Alabama is a huge deal and they are being rewarded for it.

No. 17 Arkansas (4-2, 1-2 SEC)

Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 4

This week’s game: No. 17 Ole Miss 52, No. 13 Arkansas 51

Next week: Auburn (4-2, 1-1 SEC)

Ole Miss got the win, but Arkansas could’ve sent it to overtime if they kicked the extra point instead of going for two. Who knows how long the game would’ve gone on after that, so let’s just thank Sam Pittman for having some guts and chalk it up as a tie in terms of ranking both teams. Arkansas’ running game was a known threat coming into the game, but KJ Jefferson broke out with a star-making performance. Despite back-to-back losses, the Razorbacks are still a very good football team.

No. 13 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC)

Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 6

This week’s game: No. 17 Ole Miss 52, No. 13 Arkansas 51

Next week: Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC)

This was the popcorn game Lane Kiffin was expecting against Alabama. Although it came a week late, Ole Miss now looks like one of the best teams in the SEC. Matt Corral will continue to be in the Heisman talks until the end of the season barring anything disastrous, but the running game came alive for the Rebels this week too. That may come in handy with a matchup against Texas A&M in November.

No. 11 Kentucky (6-0, 4-0 SEC)

Jordan Prather/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 3

This week’s game: No. 16 Kentucky 42, LSU 21

Next week: No. 1 Georgia (6-0, 4-0 SEC)

Kentucky remained perfect on the season against LSU this weekend, and now the Wildcats face a top-ranked and undefeated Georgia team. This might be the end of the run for the Cats, but this is one of the most complete teams in the country halfway through the year. Will Levis just had his best game of the season, Chris Rodriguez Jr. leads the conference in rushing yards and Wan’Dale Robinson leads the conference in receiving yards. Maybe this isn’t the end of the road just yet?

No. 5 Alabama (5-1, 2-1 SEC)

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Last week’s rank: 1

This week’s game: Texas A&M 41, No. 1 Alabama 38

Next week: Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1 SEC)

Well, I said that Alabama would only lose its top spot on these rankings if they dropped a game before the SEC Championship, and that’s exactly what’s happened. Texas A&M pulled off the upset and now every team left on Alabama’s schedule has to face the consequences of those actions. I expect nothing but dominance here on out from the Crimson Tide. Two SEC teams making the CFP is still very possible.

No. 1 Georgia (6-0, 4-0 SEC)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Last week’s rank: 2

This week’s game: No. 2 Georgia 34, No. 18 Auburn 10

Next week: No. 11 Kentucky (6-0, 4-0 SEC)

How’s it feel to finally be on top, Georgia? As much as we don’t like to admit it here at Gators Wire, the Bulldogs have the best team in the country this year and it isn’t close. Kentucky and Florida will be tests for UGA, but Kirby Smart’s team studies hard and will likely get through the regular season without a loss.

[listicle id=57399]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

1

1

1

1

1

1