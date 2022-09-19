SEC Power Rankings: Is it Georgia, Bama and everyone else?

Close calls and blowouts. That’s the SEC in nonconference.

Those days are just about finished, though. While some teams have already started their in-league seasons, a bulk of the rest of them will have a go this week, too (although not quite everyone).

So how do things stack up at the quarter-mark of the regular season? Well, to be honest, about as expected. The studs are studs. The strugglers are strugglers and a whole bunch of teams are stuck somewhere in the middle.

The good news about the league is some of the rarely-seen bunch are stating their case to be in the tier just behind the world’s two best teams.

Let’s take a look.

1. Georgia (last week 1)

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) carries the ball against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs made South Carolina look a bunch of amateurs.

Wait.

You get the point.

2. Alabama (2)

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates after a defensive stop on fourth down in the second half the NCAA Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6.

Bama doing Bama things.

3. Arkansas (3)

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) drops back to pass against Missouri State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

We’re giving the Hogs the benefit of the doubt after the close call against Missouri State.

4. Kentucky (4)

Sep 10, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops looks on during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky is knocking on the door of the third spot.

5. Tennessee (5)

Sep 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tennessee Volunteers offensive coordinator Alex Golesh (left) and quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) celebrate as they leave the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Tennessee won 34-27 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Some power rankings lifted Tenner from fifth or sixth to third. After beating Akron.

OK, sure.

6. Ole Miss (6)

Sep 3, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) talks with Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Malik Heath (8) during the second half against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

A 4-0 start is all but guaranteed with Tulsa on slate this week. It’ll be a while before we know how good the Rebels are.

7. Texas A&M (7)

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The ship was righted with a win over Miami. Somewhat. Arkansas is a test this week.

8. LSU (10)

Jan 12, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; An LSU Tigers helmet on display before the head coaches press conference for the CFP with LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney at the Sheraton New Orleans, Grand Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Really, though, LSU’s rally against Mississippi State and stalling of the Bulldogs’ offense was pretty impressive.

9. Mississippi State (7)

Sep 3, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against the Memphis Tigers during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

It was MSU or Florida and, well, it wasn’t an easy call here.

10. Florida (9)

Sep 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA;Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is congratulated by teammates as he scores a td against the Utah Utes during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

How could Florida win and still fall? Because they beat South Florida – not a good team – by three points. At home.

11. Missouri (13)

LEXINGTON, KY – OCTOBER 26: Martez Manuel #31 of the Missouri Tigers reacts after a defensive stop against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first quarter at Kroger Field on October 26, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Tigers made a big leap. But it wasn’t really because of what they did, although their passing game looks decent.

12. South Carolina (12)

South Carolina receiver Ahmarean Brown (10) makes a catch to score a two point conversion against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

The Gamecocks are clearly at least a year away from contention and they were demolished Saturday. But, c’mon, it was to Georgia. Cutting them a break.

13. Vanderbilt (14)

Vanderbilt Head Coach Clark Lea’s football helmet from when he was a player is displayed during the Vanderbilt interviews in the Hyatt Regency at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Hey, they’re 3-1. Could they win an SEC game? Probably not. But let’s see.

14. Auburn (12)

Jul 19, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Auburn Tigers helmet shown on the main stage coach during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Yikes. Yikes. Yikes.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire