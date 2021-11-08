SEC Power Rankings: Gators reach new low after falling to South Carolina

A handful of upsets made Week 10 one of the most eventful in the Southeastern Conference so far this season.

Florida suffered the most shocking defeat of the weekend at the hands of South Carolina, triggering mid-season firings. Mississippi State lost to Arkansas just after getting ranked, and Kentucky dropped its third straight game after starting the year 6-0.

Texas A&M was technically ranked one spot behind Auburn in the AP Poll before dominating this weekend in a matchup between the two, but that’s not much of an upset. Georgia once again cruised to a victory, this time over Missouri, and Alabama struggled to a win over LSU.

The lone non-conference matchup this week was Ole Miss hosting Liberty. A lot of teams moved this week in our power rankings, so here’s a look at all 14 SEC teams going into Week 11.

Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5 SEC)

Last week’s rank: 14

This week’s game: Bye

Next week: Kentucky (6-3, 4-3 SEC)

No game for Vanderbilt does little for them in the power rankings this week. Kentucky has it a skid after starting the season off 6-0, but the Wildcats should be able to handle the Commodores with ease.

Missouri (4-5, 1-4 SEC)

Last week’s rank: 12

This week’s game: No. 1 Georgia 43, Missouri 6

Next week: South Carolina (5-4, 2-4 SEC)

Georgia gives up six points a game on average and Missouri got no more than that on Saturday in another blowout victory for the Bulldogs. Tyler Badie, the SEC’s leading rusher, was held to just 24 yards and quarterback Connor Bazelak sat out with a soft tissue injury. South Carolina is a winnable matchup next week, but the Gamecocks are hot.

Florida (4-5, 2-5 SEC)

Last week’s rank: 9

This week’s game: South Carolina 40, Florida 17

Next week: Samford (3-5)

Florida suffered one of its worst losses in the last decade to South Carolina on Saturday. The Gators parted ways with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy following the loss, and Florida deserves to be ranked this low. Dan Mullen needs this to be rock bottom for his team with Samford coming to Gainesville this weekend.

South Carolina (5-4, 2-4 SEC)

Last week’s rank: 13

This week’s game: South Carolina 40, Florida 17

Next week: Missouri (4-5, 1-4 SEC)

With Florida falling to No. 12 this week, South Carolina naturally finishes one spot ahead in the power rankings after upsetting the Gators. A win over Missouri next week would be huge for first-year coach Shane Beamer, and South Carolina would become bowl eligible.

LSU (4-5, 2-4 SEC)

Last week’s rank: 10

This week’s game: No. 2 Alabama 20, LSU 14

Next week: Arkansas (6-3, 2-3 SEC)

Here’s where things get interesting. Normally, I’d be praising LSU for keeping things close against Alabama, but the bigger picture is too hard to ignore here. Orgeron is on his way out, the team is still too banged up to finish off these close games and the record is bad. Beating Arkansas next week would get LSU out of the double digits.

Mississippi State (5-4, 3-3 SEC)

Last week’s rank: 8

This week’s game: Arkansas 31, No. 17 Mississippi State 28

Next week: Auburn (6-3, 3-2 SEC)

A Mississippi State win this week would have made these power rankings a lot easier to figure out, but a game-tying kick at the last second wasn’t to be on Saturday against Arkansas. Will Rogers is getting better and better, but Arkansas got back to playing like the team it was in the first four weeks of the season. A loss brings the Bulldogs down one spot this week. This team could still easily move up in the future with an upset against Auburn or Ole Miss.

Tennessee (5-4, 3-3 SEC)

Last week’s rank: 11

This week’s game: Tennessee 45, No. 18 Kentucky 42

Next week: No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC)

This was Josh Heupel’s first big win at Tennessee and it gives the Volunteers a boost in this week’s power rankings. Tennessee is easing into that fast-paced offense Heupel wanted to bring over from UCF, and it worked against a good Kentucky team that seems to be floundering late in the season.

Arkansas (6-3, 2-3 SEC)

Last week’s rank: 7

This week’s game: Arkansas 31, No. 17 Mississippi State 28

Next week: LSU (4-5, 2-4 SEC)

I’m not sure Arkansas would beat Texas A&M if the teams met up later in the year, but history is history and Arkansas has a nice looking record right now. Conference play has been disappointing for the Razorbacks but they still have three wins against ranked opponents. Going for two instead of playing for overtime against Ole Miss is the only reason Arky isn’t ranked higher.

Kentucky (6-3, 4-3 SEC)

Last week’s rank: 6

This week’s game: Arkansas 31, No. 17 Mississippi State 28

Next week: Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5 SEC)

Even after losing to Georgia, Kentucky looked like it was in a really good spot in the conference. Upset losses to Mississippi State and Tennessee have ruined a one-loss season for the Wildcats, but this team has a ton of talent. Vanderbilt should be an easy final conference game and Tennessee isn’t likely to beat Georgia, so UK should finish as the second-highest ranked SEC East team.

Auburn (6-3, 3-2 SEC)

Last week’s rank: 3

This week’s game: No. 14 Texas A&M 20, No. 13 Auburn 3

Next week: Mississippi State (5-4, 3-3 SEC)

Auburn never got things going against Texas A&M and a down week from Bo Nix and company has Auburn back down to No. 5. If the Tigers can get back on track and win their next two games, they still have a shot at the SEC Championship with a win in the Iron Bowl against Alabama.

Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2 SEC)

Last week’s rank: 4

This week’s game: No. 16 Ole Miss 27, Liberty 14

Next week: Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC)

Ole Miss may have lost to Auburn a week ago, but I’d like to see how the Rebels fare against Texas A&M before knocking them behind the Tigers once again. Matt Corral is every bit of a Heisman winner, but he needs something other than a gift of a win against ranked Arkansas to really give his candidacy some footing. Next week should be a good one.

Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC)

Last week’s rank: 5

This week’s game: No. 14 Texas A&M 20, No. 13 Auburn 3

Next week: Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC)

Whatever doubts there were about this Texas A&M team should surely be gone by now. The Aggies have been on fire since being upset twice early on. They’ve taken down a top-ranked Alabama team and now No. 13 Auburn. If the defense shuts down Matt Corral, this team is back to where everyone expected it to be at the season’s beginning.

Alabama (8-1, 5-1 SEC)

Last week’s rank: 2

This week’s game: No. 2 Alabama 20, LSU 14

Next week: New Mexico State (1-8)

It wasn’t the prettiest game for Alabama and head coach Nick Saban let his team know it after Saturday’s win over LSU. Alabama is still the clear No. 2 in the SEC, if not the country, but there is a feeling of vulnerability around the Tide that typically doesn’t exist. Arkansas or Auburn could make things interesting down the stretch.

Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC)

Last week’s rank: 1

This week’s game: No. 1 Georgia 43, Missouri 6

Next week: Tennessee (5-4, 3-3 SEC)

How many different ways can we say it? Georgia is the best team in the country, and it doesn’t feel close. While that may be a tough pill to swallow for Gators fans and the rest of the SEC Ease, there’s no denying the juggernaut Kirby Smart has created.

