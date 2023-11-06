SEC power rankings following Week 10: there’s a new No. 1

The SEC title race is shaping up. Georgia and Alabama are very likely to meet in the 2023 SEC championship game. Georgia picked up a home win over Missouri in Week 10.

Alabama won 42-28 at home against LSU to gain control of the SEC West. Alabama has a chance to secure a berth in the SEC championship if they can beat the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 11.

Georgia can clinch the SEC East with a home win over Mississippi in Week 11. The Bulldogs are the SEC’s only undefeated team at 9-0.

How do we rank the SEC after a wild Week 10?

Vanderbilt Commodores

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-8

Week 10: Auburn 31, Vanderbilt 15

Vanderbilt remains winless in SEC play. The Commodores have not been getting blown out as often this year, but they are looking like the worst team in the SEC once again.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-5

Week 10: Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 3

Mississippi State is in serious contention for the No. 14 slot in the SEC power rankings. The Bulldogs really miss starting quarterback Will Rogers. The Bulldogs did not have a 100-yard passer in their home loss to Kentucky and continue to struggle on offense.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-6

Week 10: South Carolina 38, Jacksonville State 28

South Carolina is going to have to fight and claw if they want to play in a bowl game. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is playing solid, but the Gamecocks have struggled defensively in recent weeks. It’s not exactly encouraging that South Carolina needed a late pick-six to beat Jacksonville State.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Record: 3-6



Week 10: Arkansas 39, Florida 36 (overtime)



The one-score loss kings of the SEC finally flipped the script on the road at Florida in Week 10. Arkansas is only 1-5 in SEC play, but would have a few more wins if the Razorbacks played better on offense.

Razorbacks Wire

Florida Gators

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Record: 5-4



Week 10: Arkansas 39, Florida 36 (overtime)

Florida will regret not defeating Arkansas at home. The Gators have upcoming games against three straight ranked opponents: LSU, Missouri, and Florida State. Florida needs to have an upset if the Gators want to make a bowl game.

Gators Wire

Auburn Tigers

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-4



Week 10: Auburn 31, Vanderbilt 15

It is hard to trust this Auburn passing attack, but the Tigers have a solid defense and ground game. Auburn star running back Jarquez Hunter ran for 183 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ road win at Vanderbilt.

Auburn Wire

Kentucky Wildcats

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-3

Week 10: Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 3

Kentucky’s road win at Mississippi State isn’t going to change our opinion of the Wildcats too much. Kentucky had not won in Starkville since 2008.

Texas A&M Aggies

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-4



Week 10: Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35

Texas A&M missed a potential game-tying field goal at Mississippi. Head coach Jimbo Fisher’s seat is pretty hot right now. Fisher may have been able to save his job if the Aggies won at Ole Miss. Texas A&M has remaining games against Mississippi State, Abilene Christian, and LSU.

Aggies Wire

Tennessee Volunteers

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-2



Week 10: Tennessee 59, UConn 3

Tennessee took care of business against UConn in Week 10. Now, the Volunteers face back-to-back tests against Missouri and Georgia. Tennessee finished with 650 total yards against UConn.

Missouri Tigers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-2

Week 10: Georgia 30, Missouri 21

Missouri put up a serious fight against Georgia for a second consecutive season. Not any other team in college football can say that. The Tigers have a big game in Week 11 at home against Tennessee. With a little bit of luck, Missouri could make a New Year’s Six bowl game.

LSU Tigers

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-3



Week 10: Alabama 42, LSU 28



LSU Tigers star quarterback Jayden Daniels took a big hit against Alabama and was unable to return. The Tigers looked unstoppable at times against the Crimson Tide, but LSU’s porous defense allowed Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe to score four rushing touchdowns as the Tigers could not keep pace with Alabama.

LSU Wire

Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-1



Week 10: Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35



Was there a bigger winner in the SEC in Week 10 than Ole Miss? The Rebels have everything to play for in Week 11 against Georgia. If Ole Miss can beat Georgia, then they’ll still have some decent College Football Playoff hopes.

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins totaled 103 rushing yards and three touchdowns as Ole Miss survived a Texas A&M comeback attempt.

Georgia Bulldogs

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Record: 9-0

Week 10: Georgia 30, Missouri 21

Georgia continues to grind out wins. The Bulldogs lost star linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson to injury against Missouri and are banged up entering a massive Week 11 home game against Ole Miss. Georgia has not been as dominant this season and has three wins by ten points or less, which matches the Bulldogs’ total from 2022.

Georgia just needs to keep winning. If the Dawgs lose, then they will need some outside help to make the College Football Playoff.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-1



Week 10: Alabama 42, LSU 28



Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe scored four rushing touchdowns in his best performance of the season. Alabama looks like a more complete team than Georgia right now. The Crimson Tide should cruise in to the Iron Bowl will a 10-1 record.

Yes, the Crimson Tide lost to Texas, but Georgia has not faced as many tough games as Alabama. We would pick Alabama to win the SEC championship game if Georgia and Alabama played this week.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire