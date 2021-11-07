SEC Power Rankings: Can Florida be ranked 15th in a 14-team league? And is there a new No. 2?

Week 10 in SEC football brought some clarity to the how the league stacks up and created some separation as Texas A&M thumped Auburn, Alabama survived LSU and Florida ... well it's hard to say what happened with the Gators, but it definitely made an impact in the SEC Power Rankings.

Here are the rankings going into Week 11:

No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0)

Last Week: 1

This week: at Tennessee

What to know: Missouri led by a field goal for nearly a quarter. That's about the most encouragement the Dawgs have allowed the rest of the league.

No. 2 Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2)

Last Week: 4

This week: at Ole Miss

What to know: You know the A&M team everyone was talking about before the season? Alabama and Auburn found it.

No. 3 Alabama (8-1, 5-1)

Last Week: 2

This week: vs. New Mexico State

What to know: Alabama had become accustomed to 7 p.m. CBS starts vs. LSU, so showing up an hour late this year would be understandable. But the Crimson Tide barely showed up at all.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, argues with the referee during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

No. 4 Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2)

Last Week: 5

This Week: vs. Texas A&M

What to know: Give Lane Liberty or give him a big raise, Ole Miss, so you can keep him away from LSU ... and maybe Florida.

No. 5 Tennessee (5-4, 3-3)

Last Week: 8

This Week: vs. Georgia

What to know: Tennessee will throw passes – lots of passes – at Georgia instead of garbage. Enjoy the Kentucky win this week before reality sets in, Vols.

No. 6 Arkansas (6-3, 2-3)

Last Week: 10

This Week: at LSU

What to know: Welcome back to the Hogs who beat Texas and A&M. And just when we were ready to start the barbecue.

No. 7 Auburn (6-3, 3-2)

Last Week: 3

This Week: vs. Mississippi State

What to know: If anyone spots the Auburn offense, please contact Bryan Harsin and Mike Bobo. It has gone missing.

No. 8 Kentucky (6-3, 4-3)

Last Week: 7

This Week: at Vanderbilt

What to know: The Wildcats were a 3-pointer away from forcing overtime against Tennessee. They'll find their shooting touch in Nashville this week.

No. 9 LSU (4-5, 2-4)

Last Week: 9

This Week: vs. Arkansas

What to know: How is it the Tigers play better and harder with lame duck Ed Orgeron on the sideline than they did before he was fired? Whatever the reason, it's a good selling point to whoever the next coach might be.

No. 10 South Carolina (5-4, 2-4)

Last Week: 13

This Week: at Missouri

What to know: The Gamecocks get revenge on Florida for whatever Will Muschamp did to make him a viable head coach candidate. All aboard the Shane Train.

No. 11 Mississippi State (5-4, 3-3)

Last Week: 6

This Week: at Auburn

What to know: Mike Leach may want to reconsider his stance on candy corn if the Arkansas game is an indication of what happens the first game after Halloween.

Nov 6, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen disputes a call in the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

No. 12 Florida (4-5,2-5)

Last Week: 11

This Week: vs. Samford

What to know: They say Dan Mullen wants to coach in the NFL, but based on recent results he might be a better fit for the XFL when it resumes operations.

No. 13 Missouri (4-5, 1-4)

Last Week: 12

This Week: vs. South Carolina

What to know: Believe it or not, bowl eligibility isn't out of reach with South Carolina and Florida ahead on the Tigers' schedule.

No. 14 Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5)

Last Week: 14

This Week: vs. Kentucky

What to know: The Commodores didn't give up a point. They didn't score either. Heck, they didn't even play. Let's call that a win.

