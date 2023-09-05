SEC Power Rankings: Florida, LSU, South Carolina dissapoint in Week 1

The SEC had a disappointing start to the 2023 college football season with several teams dropping exciting matchups.

Sure Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas and several other teams crushed their opponents, but that’s what those teams should do when facing an overmatched team. While most of the conference teams were playing paycheck games, the trio of Florida, LSU and South Carolina played some exciting games against other Power Five programs.

Unfortunately for the SEC, none one of them were able to keep up as they each lost by double digits and now face some tough questions ahead of their Week 2 matchups.

Here is an early power ranking of the conference.

Florida Gators (0-1)

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Last Week: Lost @ Utah 24-11

Next Week: vs. McNeese (0-1)

Losing to Utah is understandable but the Gators didn’t just lose to the Utes, they were embarrassed by them. They looked disorganized and will need to make a statement against McNeese or Year 2 under Billy Napier could get interesting.

Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann (5) looks to pass against Alabama A&M during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Last Week: Beat Alabama A&M 47-13

Next Week: @ Wake Forest (1-0)

The Commodores have the most wins in the SEC and look to be on the upswing under Clark Lea but we will find out a lot in their first game against a Power Five opponent.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat SE Louisiana 48-7

Next Week: vs. Arizona (1-0)

The Bulldogs started the Zach Arnett era off with a win and were in control the entire game. They will have their first test of the season when they host Arizona this week.

Missouri Tigers (1-0)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat South Dakota 35-10

Next Week: vs. MTSU (0-1)

The Tigers put this game away in the first half before sitting on their lead after the break. They rushed for over 200 yards and got Luther Burden going, all-in-all it was a great start to the season.

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Lost to North Carolina 31-17

Next Week: vs. Furman (1-0)

South Carolina entered the season with plenty of hype after some big wins last season, but that took a hit with their disappointing performance. The offensive line will have to be better if they want to make some noise in the SEC East.

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Ball State 44-14

Next Week: vs. Eastern Kentucky (0-1)

The Wildcats trailed after the first quarter before taking over the game and cruising to victory. The defense and special teams both scored to help the offense as transfer quarterback Devin Leary worked to get comfortable.

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Last Week: Beat UMass 59-14

Next Week: @ Cal (1-0)

Auburn was in complete control of the game and the ground game looked impressive even without Jarquez Hunter. Their Week 2 trip to Cal will provide a good test of Hugh Freeze in Year 1.

Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Western Carolina 56-13

Next Week: vs. Kent State (0-1)

The stars showed out for the Razorbacks as KJ Jefferson threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns while Raheim Sanders ran for two more scores. They will look to get more consistent at running the ball next week but the passing attack is promising.

Texas A&M Aggies (1-0)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat New Mexico 52-10

Next Week: @ Miami (1-0)

The Aggies needed to start the season with a big win and they did just that, crushing the Lobos and cruising to victory. Their Week 2 game against Miami will be an interesting matchup of two teams looking to put their disappointing 2022 seasons behind them.

LSU Tigers (0-1)

© Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: Lost to FSU 45-24

Next Week: vs. Grambling (0-1)

The Tigers entered the season with hype as a potential College Football Playoff team but they didn’t look that part against the Seminoles. Their secondary was repeatedly gashed and will have to be addressed if they want to win another SEC West title.

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Mercer 73-7

Next Week: @ Tulane (1-0)

At one point this game was tied at 7-7 before Ole Miss scored 66 straight points as their offense once again looked like one of the best in the country. They will need to be ready for their game at Tulane, one of the top Group of Five teams in the country.

© Caitie McMekin / News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: Beat Virginia 49-13

Next Week: vs. Austin Peay (0-1)

The Vols are going to score plenty of points this year and expect Joe Milton to make some sensational throws as well. This game was never in question and they should once again score at will next week.

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Middle Tennessee State 48-7

Next Week: vs. Texas (1-0)

The Crimson Tide dominated both sides of the ball and Jalen Milroe looked improved from his spot work last season. All eyes will be on Tuscaloosa this week for their showdown against Texas.

Georgia (1-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat UT Martin 48-7

Next Week: vs. Ball State (0-1)

The offense took a little bit to get going but they ended up cruising to victory. The defense once again looks stellar and they have plenty of time to get settled in before they will be tested.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire