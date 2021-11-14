SEC power rankings: Florida’s embarrassing game, Georgia’s win over Tennessee

Things are getting messy in the SEC, especially in the West. Georgia and Alabama sit atop the conference’s power rankings, with Ole Miss trailing. After that, it’s pure chaos with teams just beating up on each other.

We had another exciting weekend of action in the conference in Week 11.

Quick recap:

Georgia beat Tennessee

Ole Miss beat TAMU

Arkansas beat LSU

Mississippi State over Auburn

Mizzou beats South Carolina

And of course, we have to mention the Florida Gators, who were trailing Samford of the FCS at halftime and allowed 52 points on Saturday.

Here’s our SEC power rankings after Week 11.

14. Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6)

Vanderbilt running back Patrick Smith (42) races up the field for a first down past Kentucky defensive back Tyrell Ajian (23) during the third quarter at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Syndication: The Tennessean

Week 11 result: Lost to Kentucky 34-17

13. Florida (5-5, 2-5)

Florida Gators defensive back Elijah Blades (19) tackles Samford Bulldogs wide receiver Jai’Rus Creamer (19) with some help from teammates in the second half. The Florida Gators hosted the Samford Bulldogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Saturday afternoon, November 13, 2021 in Gainesville, FL. during the second half of action. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner]

Week 11 result: Beat Samford 70-52

12. South Carolina (5-5, 2-5)

Nov 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back ZaQuandre White (11) runs in for a touchdown as Missouri Tigers linebacker Devin Nicholson (11) chases during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 result: Lost to Missouri 31-28

11. Missouri (5-5, 2-4)

Nov 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) readies for the snap against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 result: Beat South Carolina 31-28

10. LSU (4-6, 2-5)

Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (5) is pressured by Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Hayden Henry (27) in overtime at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 result: Lost to Arkansas 16-13 (OT)

9. Kentucky (7-3, 5-3)

Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) pulls in a a catch for a first down past Vanderbilt safety Dashaun Jerkins (3) during the first quarter at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Syndication: The Tennessean

Week 11 result: Beat Vandy 34-17

8. Tennessee (5-5, 3-4)

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks on his headset during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Week 11 result: Lost to Georgia 41-17

7. Auburn (6-4, 3-3)

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Kobe Hudson (5) celebrates a first down as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 43-34. Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Week 11 result: Lost to Mississippi State 43-34

6. Mississippi State (6-4, 4-3)

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) celebrates a touchdown pass as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 43-34. Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Week 11 result: Beat Auburn 43-34

5. Arkansas (7-3, 3-3)

Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks place kicker Cam Little (29) follows through on a field goal out of the hold of punter Reid Bauer (30) against the LSU Tigers in overtime at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 result: Beat LSU 16-13 (OT)

4. Texas A&M (7-3, 4-3)

Nov 13, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 result: Lost to Ole Miss 29-19

3. Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2)

Nov 13, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Snoop Conner (24) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

2. Alabama (9-1, 6-0)

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (2) carries the ball against New Mexico State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 result: Beat New Mexico State 59-3

1. Georgia (10-0, 8-0)

Georgia running back James Cook (4) runs the ball during an SEC football homecoming game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Week 11 result: Beat Tennessee 41-17

