SEC Power Rankings – End of regular season: Razorbacks bring up the rear

Oh, look.

Georgia, Alabama and LSU are among the league’s best teams.

Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State are not.

It’s almost as though the SEC hierarchy is well established at this point. Sure, teams can jump up out of their tier every so often, but they’re ultimately going to settle where they belong.

And, boy, did 2023 ever show that.

Not a thing was surprising about the final power rankings. The best teams are the best. The worst are the worst. And the ones always in the middle are, unsurprisingly, in the middle.

College football, at least, SEC football, has become boring. Maybe Oklahoma and Texas can bring some life and shake up the old guard.

Or not.

Anyway, here are the final SEC Power Rankings of the season.

1. Georgia (last week 1)

2. Alabama (2)

By. A. Hair.

Alabama remains Alabama.

The Tigers are good. Not sure they’re truly great, or even as great as the typical No. 3 team in the SEC. But they are good.

Nearly falling to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl was enough to drop the Rebels from No. 4 to No. 3. Something tells me no one associated with Ole Miss football gives a hoot.

5. LSU (5)

Mr. Daniels is going to be pick up some Heisman Trophy votes and they will be well deserved.

A mixed bag of a season for Tennessee. The Vols were better than usual recently, but not as good as last year.

7. Texas A&M (7)

Hey, Texas A&M finished at 7-5. What a surprise!

A team that never made sense all year, Kentucky finishes about where they started thanks to a season-ending win over Louisville. At least they’re keeping their coach, looks like.

Auburn at No. 9? Sure, why not. No one else seems to want it. The Tigers were pretty bad most of the year, but beating the pants off Arkansas nearly knocking off Alabama is a fairly strong finish.

They lost to Clemson and North Carolina out of conference. They were 3-5 in-conference. The Gamecocks aren’t terrible, but they need something to take the next step.

A stinky finish may have surprised some, but we had Florida tabbed as one of the SEC’s worst teams almost all season long. They proved it.

12. Mississippi State (13)

Everything at MSU will be fresh in 2024. That’s probably best for the program. Will Rogers could be a player wherever he decides to go. Even if he stays in the SEC…

13. Arkansas (12)

It’s hard to envision KJ Jefferson in an Arkansas uniform for a sixth season. We don’t even recommend it. It wouldn’t be that big a surprise for he and Rogers to swap places. Both players and both schools could use a change.

14. Vanderbilt (14)

Every time it looks like Vandy could step out of the No. 14 spot for real, something happens. Alas.

