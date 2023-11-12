SEC Power Rankings: Blowouts galore in Week 11

If you were hoping for hard-fought, back-and-forth games then Week 11 of the college football season was not for you. Of the seven SEC games taking place on Saturday, all were decided by at least 17 points and most were out of reach by the time the third quarter ended.

Georgia crushed Ole Miss in their anticipated matchup to show just how far behind the Rebels are. Alabama took care of Kentucky and the Crimson Tide are once again set to face the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game.

Missouri throttled Tennessee to prove that they are the second-best team in the SEC East. Jayden Daniels had a historic performance to lead LSU to a big win over Florida as the Gators season continues to unravel.

Here are how those games and the rest of the action shook up our SEC power rankings after Week 11 of the season.

Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9, 0-7 SEC)

Last Week: Lost to South Carolina 47-7

Next Week: Bye

The Commodores are unlikely to win an SEC game this season but will have an extra week to get ready to face Tennessee to end the season and will look to ruin their season.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-6, 1-6)

Last Week: Lost to Texas A&M 51-10

Next Week: vs. Southern Miss

It has been a disastrous Year 1 for Zach Arnett and the Bulldogs. He was unexpectedly thrust into the job but they have still taken a major step back.

Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6, 1-6)

Last Week: Lost to Auburn 48-10

Next Week: vs. FIU

This game was over before the start of the second quarter and showed just how bad things have gotten in Fayetteville.

Florida Gators (5-5, 3-4)

Last Week: Lost to LSU 52-35

Next Week: @ Missouri

The Gators are in a tailspin, having lost their last three games, and will need to upset either Missouri or Florida State to clinch a bowl appearance in Billy Napier’s second season. That is a tall task and the pressure will be ratcheted up ahead of Year 3 if they fail to do so.

South Carolina Gamecocks (4-6, 2-5)

Last Week: Beat Vanderbilt 47-6

Next Week: vs. Kentucky

The Gamecocks took care of business against the Commodores and will have a chance to end the season on a positive not with games against Kentucky and Clemson ahead of them.

Kentucky Wildcats (6-4, 3-4)

Last Week: Lost to Alabama 49-21

Next Week: @ South Carolina

The Wildcats were unable to slow down the Crimson Tide and were once again unable to compete with the top of the conference.

Auburn Tigers (6-4, 3-4)

Last Week: Beat Arkansas 48-10

Next Week: vs. New Mexico State

The Tigers have found their stride under Hugh Freeze, winning three straight games to become bowl-eligible and look drastically better than how they started the season.

Tennessee Volunteers (7-3, 3-3)

Last Week: Lost to Missouri 36-7

Next Week: vs. Georgia

The Vols had a chance to prove they were the No. 2 team in the SEC East but instead were crushed by Missouri.

Texas A&M Aggies (6-4, 4-3)

Last Week: Beat Mississippi State 51-10

Next Week: vs. Abilene Christian

The Aggies crushed Mississippi State to become bowl-eligible but that reportedly was not enough for Jimbo Fisher to save his job. as the Aggies will be moving in a different direction after a disappointing six-year tenure.

Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 5-2)

Last Week: Lost to Georgia 52-17

Next Week: vs. UL Monroe

The Rebels scored on two of their first three drives before the Georgia defense shut them down and their defense was no match for the Bulldog offense. In their games against Georgia and Alabama this season the Rebels are averaging 13.5 points.

Last Week: Beat Florida 52-35

Next Week: vs. Georgia State

Jayden Daniels had a historic performance to lead the Tigers to victory, becoming the first player in FBS history to rush for over 200 yards and throw for 350 in the same game. Their season hasn’t gone as expected but Daniels belongs in the Heisman race.

Missouri Tigers (8-2, 4-2)

Last Week: Beat Tennessee 36-7

Next Week: vs. Florida

The Tigers didn’t let last week’s loss to Georgia linger and made a statement against Tennessee, the sign of a strong program.

Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 7-0)

Last Week: Beat Kentucky 49-21

Next Week: vs. Chattanooga

This Crimson Tide team is playing their best football at the most important time and is a serious threat to Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0)

Last Week: Beat Ole Miss 52-17

Next Week: @ Tennessee

The Bulldogs routed what was supposed to be a challenging Ole Miss team and looks like the best team in the country.

