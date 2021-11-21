SEC Power Rankings: Auburn, Florida meet in basement
The Auburn Tigers have fallen off of the face of the earth.
After asserting themselves as presumably the second-best team in the SEC West after beating Ole Miss, Auburn has now lost three straight games to Texas A&M, Mississippi State, and South Carolina, putting the Tigers at fifth in the SEC West. The sobering reality is that Auburn will most likely finish the regular season 6-6 after starting 6-2. A colossal meltdown from Auburn.
Florida, on the other hand, seems to have had enough of their meltdown, firing Dan Mullen after losing to Missouri in overtime. A pair of the conference’s most prestigious programs are going through droughts right now, and as an Auburn Tiger fan, I can’t do anything but sit in stunned disbelief.
Here are the SEC Power Rankings following week 11.
14. Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt only lost to Ole Miss 31-17.
13. Florida
Dan Mullen has been fired by Florida after losing to Missouri 24-23.
12. LSU
LSU beat ULM 27-14.
11. Auburn
Auburn remains lifeless after blowing yet another double-digit lead, losing to South Carolina 21-17.
10. Missouri
Missouri beat Florida in overtime to become bowl eligible.
9. South Carolina
Auburn made third-string South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown look like a Heisman contender in a 21-17 Gamecocks win.
8. Tennessee
Tennessee beat South Alabama to become bowl eligible.
7. Mississippi State
Mississippi state trounced Tennessee State.
6. Arkansas
Arkansas lost a close 42-35 game to Alabama on the road.
5. Kentucky
Kentucky beat New Mexico State.
4. Texas A&M
Texas A&M beat Praire View.
3. Ole Miss
Ole Miss beat Vanderbilt.
2. Alabama
Alabama won a close one over Arkansas.
1. Georgia
Georgia routed Charleston Southern.
