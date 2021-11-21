SEC Power Rankings: Auburn, Florida meet in basement

The Auburn Tigers have fallen off of the face of the earth.

After asserting themselves as presumably the second-best team in the SEC West after beating Ole Miss, Auburn has now lost three straight games to Texas A&M, Mississippi State, and South Carolina, putting the Tigers at fifth in the SEC West. The sobering reality is that Auburn will most likely finish the regular season 6-6 after starting 6-2. A colossal meltdown from Auburn.

Florida, on the other hand, seems to have had enough of their meltdown, firing Dan Mullen after losing to Missouri in overtime. A pair of the conference’s most prestigious programs are going through droughts right now, and as an Auburn Tiger fan, I can’t do anything but sit in stunned disbelief.

Here are the SEC Power Rankings following week 11.

14. Vanderbilt

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt only lost to Ole Miss 31-17.

13. Florida

Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Dan Mullen has been fired by Florida after losing to Missouri 24-23.

12. LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU beat ULM 27-14.

11. Auburn

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn remains lifeless after blowing yet another double-digit lead, losing to South Carolina 21-17.

10. Missouri

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri beat Florida in overtime to become bowl eligible.

9. South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn made third-string South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown look like a Heisman contender in a 21-17 Gamecocks win.

8. Tennessee

Calvin Mattheis-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee beat South Alabama to become bowl eligible.

7. Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi state trounced Tennessee State.

6. Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas lost a close 42-35 game to Alabama on the road.

5. Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky beat New Mexico State.

4. Texas A&M

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Texas A&M beat Praire View.

3. Ole Miss

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss beat Vanderbilt.

Story continues

2. Alabama

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama won a close one over Arkansas.

1. Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia routed Charleston Southern.

1

1